Coronavirus Global Updates, September 05: Melbourne witnesses anti-lockdown protests; S Korea reports lowest tally in 3 weeks

Coronavirus Global Updates: Ten months since its first cases were recognised in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 8.72 lakh lives. Over 26.58 million people have tested positive for the virus, out of which over 17 lakh people have recovered, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University

United States continues to top the charts with over 6.2 million cases and at least 187,765 fatalities. Brazil, the second worst-affected country, added over 50,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. The third-ranked India is expected to overtake Brazil if the infections continue to spread at the current pace. After adding over 86,000 new cases, India’s tally breached the 4-million mark Saturday.

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned about the risk of famine and “widespread food insecurity” in 4 countries affected by the pandemic, Congo, Yemen, Nigeria and South Sudan, adding that lives of millions of people are in danger.

Here are some global developments on Covid-19

Australia’s virus hotspot infection rate improves; Melbourne sees anti-lockdown rallies

The downward trend in new coronavirus infections have continued in Australia’s Victoria after nearly five weeks of hard lockdown in the state’s capital Melbourne.Victoria reported 76 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths Saturday, reporting daily new cases below 100 on most days this week.

People gather at a so-called “Freedom Day” protest in Melbourne, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Police in Australia’s hardest-hit Victoria state are urging people to stay away from rallies protesting the lockdown in Melbourne. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP) People gather at a so-called “Freedom Day” protest in Melbourne, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Police in Australia’s hardest-hit Victoria state are urging people to stay away from rallies protesting the lockdown in Melbourne. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

State premier Daniel Andrews is due to outline plans on Sunday for easing Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which shut large parts of the economy and required everyone to stay home except for essential business, and imposed a night time curfew.

Meanwhile, a crowd of about 300 people protested against the lockdown in Melbourne. Australian police made several arrests for flouting lockdown restrictions. Reacting to the protests, Andrews said. “the tail of the second wave is a stubborn thing.”

South Korea reports its lowest tally in 3 weeks

People disinfect as a precaution against the coronavirus at a local market in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) People disinfect as a precaution against the coronavirus at a local market in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

After recording 168 new coronavirus cases till Friday midnight, South Korea reported its lowest daily tally in three weeks. This comes after the country imposed stricter social distancing rules in response to a second wave of infections. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country now has 21,010 cases, with 333 deaths.

Friday’s new cases were the lowest since a major outbreak emerged from a Christian church whose members attended a large political rally on August 15.The daily tallies have been hovering below 200 over the past three days after peaking at 441 late last week.

Twenty consecutive days without local transmission in Mainland China

Down from 25 cases reported a day earlier, Mainland China Saturday reported 10 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 85,112. All the new cases were imported, marking the 20th straight day with no local transmission.

People set camps on a scenic mountain in Yanqing, outskirt of Beijing, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) People set camps on a scenic mountain in Yanqing, outskirt of Beijing, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 26 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Covid-19 vaccine developers prepare joint safety pledge

Several vaccine developers plan to issue a “public pledge” to not seek government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The pledge that would include companies like Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson aiming to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards while conducting clinical studies and while manufacturing the vaccines.

The pledge that would include companies like Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson. (Reuters) The pledge that would include companies like Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson. (Reuters)

According to the report, the companies might issue a joint statement as early as next week. The announcement comes amid rising concerns that political pressure ahead of the Nov. 3 election could weigh on the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine for the respiratory illness.

Brazil records over 50k new cases, 907 deaths

A health worker takes rest during a COVID-19 test programme that aims to administer 20,000 tests in Rio de Janeiro’s poor neighborhoods, at Morro da Providencia favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) A health worker takes rest during a COVID-19 test programme that aims to administer 20,000 tests in Rio de Janeiro’s poor neighborhoods, at Morro da Providencia favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Brazil recorded over 51,194 new cases in the last 24 hours along with 907 fatalities, the country’s health ministry said Friday. Having the world’s second worst outbreak after only the US, Brazil has registered nearly 4.1 million cases since the pandemic began there.

But with initial signs that the spread of the virus may be easing in South America’s largest country, third-ranked India could overtake Brazil in coronavirus cases within days. The official Brazilian death toll has risen to 125,521, according to ministry data.

(With inputs from agencies)

