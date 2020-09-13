Coronavirus Global Updates, Sept 13: France’s daily caseload surpasses 10k for first time

A street cleaner hoses down a sidewalk in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. (Samuel Aranda/The New York Times)

Global Coronavirus Updates: The coronavirus tally across the world surpassed 28.75 million cases Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. As many as 918,894 people have succumbed to the virus bringing the global death toll closer to 1 million. Over 19.43 million people have recovered after testing positive globally.

The United States continues to top the charts with over 6.4 million infections and over 1.93 lakh deaths. The States reported 1,215 deaths on Friday, its highest toll since August 26. In Europe, France is re-emerging as an hotspot as it recorded over 10,000 additional Covid-19 cases for the first time in a day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca and Oxford resumed their Covid-19 vaccine clinical trails in the United Kingdom on Saturday after they were suspended due to a neurological reaction in a study subject.

Here are the top global developments of Covid-19

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine

After suspending them due to an illness in a study subject, AstraZeneca Saturday resumed clinical trials of its COVID-19 in the UK , one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said.

“On 6 September, the standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators,” AstraZeneca said.t added that safety reviewers had recommended to Britain’s Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to resume the British trials.

France’s daily Covid-19 caseload surpass 10k for first time

After registering a record 10,561 new cases of coronavirus, France’s daily caseload surpassed the 10,000 mark for the first time. This breaches the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday and highlights a resurgence of the disease in the country. In response to the rise, French Prime Minister Jean Castex promised steps to speed up tests and toughen local measures in high-infection zones.

The country’s health ministry added 86 new clusters in the past 24 hours, taking the total clusters to 772. Over the past week, there had been 2,432 arrivals in hospital for COVID-19, including 417 entries into intensive care units, the ministry said.

Australia’s Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions

Australia’s Victoria state is set to ease lockdown restrictions on Monday as the number of new daily coronavirus cases continue to decline after the state reported 41 new coronavirus cases and 7 fatalities on Sunday. The city will remain under hard lockdown, but the amount of time people will be able to spend outside will double to two hours per day and the overnight curfew will be shortened by an hour as of Monday.

Officials also announced a $2.2 billion package that will provide financial aid to businesses in Victoria. The state accounts for about 75% of Australia’s more than 26,600 COVID-19 cases and its capital, Melbourne, has been under strict lockdown for several weeks. The numbers confirm a steady downward trend from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

Covid induced fatalities in Mexico surpass 70,000

After recording 421 fatalities on Saturday, the number of people that have succumbed to the virus in Mexico breached the 70,000 mark to reach 70,604. Mexico also added 5,674 new infections pushing the country’s total tally to over 6.63 lakh, its Health Ministry data reveals.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases. Mexico’s death toll is the fourth highest globally, and the 13th highest on a per capita basis, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

UN steps up Covid-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps as first cases emerge

After first cases were reported among thousands of Syrian refugees in camps in Jordan, the UN refugee agency is stepping up Covid prevention measures like conducting wide spreading testing, restricting movements and training medical staff on ground.

The UNHCR confirmed three cases in the country’s largest camp for Syrian refugees Zaatari, near the border with Syria, and two cases in a smaller camp, Azraq. Both these camps have a population of over 1.20 lakhs.

The developments this week have obviously been a worrying situation for all, but especially for refugees living in the camps. Crowded spaces and cramped living conditions make social distancing difficult,” said Dominik Bartsch, the UNHCR representative in Jordan.

Istanbul limits size of weddings parties as virus spreads

The governor of Istanbul has banned companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings as part of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in Turkeys most populous city. Along with this a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces was also reintroduced. The bans were to go into effect on Saturday but were postponed until Monday. The governor’s office has called for new restrictions as people are becoming complacent of following the restrictions and cases are rising everyday.

Coronavirus infections and deaths began increasing in Turkey after the government loosened restrictions on public activity in June. The Health Ministry announced 48 more deaths and 1,509 new cases Saturday bringing the country’s total infections to 290,000 along with 6,999 fatalities.

