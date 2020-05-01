Coronavirus Global Updates, May 1: Half of US states ease restrictions, deflation fears grip Japan

Students wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they ride bicycle in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Students wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they ride bicycle in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The number of global infections due to the novel coronavirus disease on Friday reached 3,256,846, with the US reporting the highest number of infections at 1,069,424. Italy has the highest death toll in the world with 27,967 fatalities. Follow COVID-19 LIVE updates

The United Nations chief on Friday said that he hopes many countries in the world will follow the remarkable example of South Korea, which he said has been extremely successful in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to tackle climate change in its recovery from COVID-19. “We hope that this example of the Republic of Korea will be followed by many other countries in the world,” Guterres said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, South Korean exports plunged in April due to the pandemic. Exports dived 24.3% year-on-year in April, trade ministry data showed on Friday, the worst contraction since May 2009 but slightly slower than a 25.4% fall tipped in a Reuters survey. It slid 0.7% in the previous month. The average exports per working day, excluding the calendar effect, however, tumbled 17.4%, far worse than a 6.9% fall seen in March.

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments from around the globe:

US President Donald Trump Thursday said the World Health Organization should be “ashamed of” itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China. The Trump Administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on coronavirus, and has temporarily suspended the US’ financial assistance to it.

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks take part in a protest to demand support from the government for small businesses and easing of lockdown measures put into place because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in central Kiev, Ukraine April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Demonstrators wearing protective face masks take part in a protest to demand support from the government for small businesses and easing of lockdown measures put into place because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in central Kiev, Ukraine April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China,” Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House.

“They shouldn’t be making excuses when people make horrible mistakes, especially mistakes that are causing hundreds of thousands of people around the world to die. I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves,” said the President.

Families walk in the sunshine along a boulevard in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 26, 2020, as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. On Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Half of US states easing coronavirus restrictions as jobless numbers grow

The White House let its 2-week-old economic reopening guidelines expire on Thursday as half of all US states forged ahead with their own strategies for easing restrictions on restaurants, retail and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis.

The enormous pressure on states to reopen, despite a lack of wide-scale virus testing and other safeguards urged by health experts, was highlighted in new Labor Department data showing some 30 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits since March 21. The jobless toll amounts to more than 18.4% of the U.S. working-age population, a level not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

A woman wearing face masks walks at a park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, during the outbreak of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) A woman wearing face masks walks at a park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, during the outbreak of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Deflation fears creep back in Japan as pandemic hits prices

Consumer prices in Japan’s capital city fell for the first time in three years in April and national factory activity slumped, data showed on Friday, increasing worries the coronavirus pandemic could tip the country back into deflation. The darkening outlook in the world’s third-largest economy is already heightening calls for bigger spending, even after parliament approved an extra budget to fund a $1.1 trillion stimulus package to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

“The government will work with the central bank to ensure Japan absolutely does not slip back into deflation,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference on Friday. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation trends, slipped 0.1% in April from a year earlier, government data showed, dashing expectations for a 0.1% rise and following a 0.4% increase in March.

A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus plays with bubbles next to a masked woman as they walk along a pavement in Beijing, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The Chinese city of Wuhan that was the original epicenter of the pandemic again reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths Tuesday and its hospitals remained empty of virus patients for a second straight day. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus plays with bubbles next to a masked woman as they walk along a pavement in Beijing, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The Chinese city of Wuhan that was the original epicenter of the pandemic again reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths Tuesday and its hospitals remained empty of virus patients for a second straight day. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Several commercial airlines in the US including the American Airlines, the Delta Airlines and the United Airlines on Thursday announced that they have made it mandatory for passengers and crew members to wear masks in their flights. The announcement comes days after three European airlines Lufthansa Airlines, Swiss Airlines and Austrian Airlines made masks mandatory for their passengers during their flights.

The Jet Blue and the Frontier Airlines from the US had also made similar announcement early this week. The Southwest Airlines, which is the only major airlines left in the US to do so, on Thursday said that an announcement in this regard is coming. The American Airlines said that starting May 11, it will require all customers travelling to wear a face-covering (or mask) while on board the aircraft.

This new requirement is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing customers’ and team members’ wellbeing in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it said.

In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 photo, Ruth Caballero, a nurse with The Visiting Nurse Service of New York, knocks on the door of a COVID-19 patient’s home on her rounds in upper Manhattan New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 photo, Ruth Caballero, a nurse with The Visiting Nurse Service of New York, knocks on the door of a COVID-19 patient’s home on her rounds in upper Manhattan New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases vs four a day earlier

China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed on Friday. Six of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, up from four a day earlier. Of the domestic transmission cases, five were in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported no domestic transmission cases a day earlier. The NHC also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for April 30, down from 33 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,874. With no new deaths on Thursday, the toll remained at 4,633.

