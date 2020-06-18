Coronavirus global updates, June 18: Mars rover honours medical teams; South Korea reports steady rise

A man walks past a graffiti depicting medical workers struggling with coronavirus as superheroes in Vsevolozhsk, outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo) A man walks past a graffiti depicting medical workers struggling with coronavirus as superheroes in Vsevolozhsk, outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The number of infections due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease crossed 8 million, with the United States reporting the highest number of cases (2,163,290), followed by Brazil (9,55,377), Russia (5,52,549), and India (3,54,065) on the fourth position. Follow coronavirus pandemic LIVE updates

The worldwide death toll due to the coronavirus infections stood at 4,48,504, with the highest number of deaths reported from the US (1,17,717), followed by Brazil, the UK, and Italy. Globally, more than 4 million people (4,056,872) have recovered.

Shoppers maintain Shoppers maintain social distancing as they walk in line to enter reopened Shibuya 109, a landmark and fashion building in Shibuya shopping district on June 1, 2020, in Tokyo.(AP Photo)

Meanwhile, China on Thursday reported 28 new coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 21 cases were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei Province, and one in Tianjin Municipality, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report.

Here are the top developments from around the world:

NASA’s next Mars rover honours medical teams fighting COVID

NASA’s next Mars rover is honouring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle around the world. With just another month until liftoff, the space agency on Wednesday revealed a commemorative plate attached to the rover, aptly named Perseverance. The rover team calls it the COVID-19 Perseverance plate, designed in the last couple months.

Passengers wears face masks as they arrive in the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo) Passengers wears face masks as they arrive in the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo)

The black and white aluminum plate 3-by-5 inches (8-by-13 centimetres) shows planet Earth atop a staff entwined with a serpent, a symbol of the medical community. The path of the spacecraft also is depicted, with its origin from Cape Canaveral. “Health care workers were on front lines keeping us safe during launch preparations,” said deputy project manager Matt Wallace of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

657 cases at slaughterhouse in new outbreak in Germany

Regional officials in western Germany said Wednesday that the number of new COVID-19 cases linked to a large meatpacking plant has risen to 657, a significant regional spike for a country that has recorded nationwide infections in the low hundreds lately. Health officials in Guetersloh said they have received a total of 983 test results from workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck. Of those, 326 tests were negative.

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear against the new coronavirus, walk after carrying the coffin of 72-year-old Monica Lagos to her grave at the Manantial cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo) Cemetery workers wearing protective gear against the new coronavirus, walk after carrying the coffin of 72-year-old Monica Lagos to her grave at the Manantial cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo)

Since the start of the outbreak, Germany has recorded 188,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,844 deaths. The infection rate declined sharply after authorities imposed nationwide social distancing rules in March and the daily case increase had averaged between 300-400 in June.

South Korea reports 59 cases as infections steadily rise

South Korea has reported 59 COVID-19 cases as infections steadily rise in the capital area where half the country’s 51 million people live. The figures announced Thursday by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bring the national caseload to 12257 including 280 deaths.

Pedestrians walk past a billboard featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with the word Aroha, meaning love, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo) Pedestrians walk past a billboard featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with the word Aroha, meaning love, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo)

The agency says 39 of the new cases are in Seoul and the surrounding region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions amid increased economic activity and eased attitudes on social distancing. Eight new cases were linked to international arrivals. Officials are concerned the resurgence of the virus in China could bring more imported cases South Korea has tied at least 1,379 cases to international arrivals and is requiring two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad.

Mexico posts more high virus numbers

Mexico’s coronavirus cases continued to increase at near-record levels Wednesday, as officials acknowledged the country is on a plateau with few signs of decrease even as the economy starts reopening. The Health Department reported that confirmed cases rose by 4,930, the second-highest daily increase to date to reach an accumulated total of 1,59,793.

A man views a mural depicting a nurse wearing scrubs and face mask in the Shoreditch area of east London, following the introduction of measures to bring A man views a mural depicting a nurse wearing scrubs and face mask in the Shoreditch area of east London, following the introduction of measures to bring England out of the coronavirus lockdown, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

Deaths rose by 770 the third-highest daily number after one-day increases of 1,092 and 816 earlier this month. Those death tolls rivaled those of the United States. Mexico’s overall death toll now stands at 19,080. Both case and death totals are clearly undercounts because Mexico does very little testing.

