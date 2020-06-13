Coronavirus global updates, June 13: Brazil’s toll now second highest; Mexico prepares to reopen

People walk through a downtown shopping district in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) People walk through a downtown shopping district in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Brazil’s death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection has risen to 41,828, and is now the second highest in the world after the United States. The country’s Ministry of Health reported on Friday a cumulative total of 828,810 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 25,982 new infections in the last 24 hours, and another 909 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, said Brazil’s health system was standing up to the pressure. “The system as such from the data we see is not overwhelmed,” the WHO’s top emergencies expert Dr. Mike Ryan said, with few areas of Brazil using more than 80 per cent of their hospitals’ intensive care bed capacity. “The data we have at the moment supports (the vision of) a system under pressure but a system still coping with the number of severe cases,” Ryan said at a briefing in Geneva.

Meanwhile, according to John Hopkins University, the total number of confirmed infections in the world stands at 7,629,227, with the highest being reported from US, followed by Brazil and Russia. India stood at fourth position with 2,97,535 infections. The global death toll stood at 4,25,330, with the US reporting the highest number of deaths, followed by Brazil, UK, and Italy.

Here are the latest developments from across the world:

Mexico prepares to reopen half the country

Mexico began setting dates for re-opening businesses in half the country next week, even as the nationwide daily confirmed cases rose by a record 5,222 Friday and 504 new deaths were reported. The total confirmed cases now number 139,196 and total deaths are at almost 16,450. Both are considered substantial undercounts due to very limited testing.

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk through the subway, with a portrait of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin in the background, in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The federal government announced that starting Monday, half of Mexico’s 32 states can start limited re-openings of hotels and restaurants and broader re-openings of markets. For example, factories and hotels could resume operations if they take safety measures. The plan is based on a four-color scheme in which states with the worst conditions are colored red and those making progress are orange. States would eventually change to yellow and then green as conditions improved.

The states to re-open are those that have falling rates of coronavirus hospitalizations, lower rates of infection and acceptable ratios of available hospital beds. They include states that are home to resorts like Cancun and Los Cabos, but not Huatulco or Acapulco.

Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen

Even as states and metropolitan areas throughout the country relax restrictions on social and economic life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new poll finds that most Americans aren’t yet ready to abandon the public health behaviours that help reduce the risk of themselves and the people around them contracting the virus that causes COVID-19.

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus carries a take away order of food along a popular retail street in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Overall, 90 per cent Americans say they’re wearing a mask, according to the new poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. That’s higher than in April when 78 per cent were wearing a mask in response to the disease. The latest COVID Impact survey is the third in a series measuring the pandemic’s impact on Americans’ physical, mental, and social health.

Turkey reports daily rise in virus cases to over 1,000

Turkey on Friday reported a higher daily number of new coronavirus cases some two weeks after the government relaxed many of the restrictions put in place to reduce infections. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said there were 1,195 confirmed cases in 24 hours, pushing the country’s total confirmed caseload to 175,218. It was the first time the number of new cases registered in a day surpassed 1,000 after hovering around 800 or 900 for nearly two weeks.

People walk along an embankment of the Moscow River after warm weather in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Koca also reported 15 more virus-related deaths, the lowest day-to-day mortality number in more than two months. Turkey’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 4,778.

Popular BP medicines don’t put patients at greater risk, new study finds

According to findings of a new study, popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put those with high blood pressure at greater risk from COVID-19. Two blood pressure-lowering drug classes, called ACE inhibitors and ARBs, came under scrutiny after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in April that 72 per cent of hospitalised COVID-19 patients, 65 years old or older, had hypertension.

People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk outside of a shopping mall at a pedestran shopping street in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Researchers at Oxford University had recommended some patients stop the drugs until the risks were better known, while others argued patients should stay on the medications. An expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness in Baltimore described the debate as “one of the most important clinical questions.”

France to lift border controls for EU travellers on June 15

France will lift restrictions at its borders for EU travellers on June 15, the French Interior and Foreign ministries said in a statement on Friday. “Given a favourable development of the health situation in France and Europe and in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission…France will lift on June 15 (0h00) all traffic restrictions at its European internal borders (land, air and sea), implemented to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk down a street in central Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Travellers from the member states of the European Union, as well as from Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, and Vatican will also be able to enter the French territory without restrictions, the statement said. By way of reciprocity, restrictions including a fortnight quarantine upon arrival will continue to apply at the borders with Spain, and with the United Kingdom, it added.

A series of studies in mice of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 lent some assurance that it may not increase the risk of more severe disease, and that one dose may provide protection against the novel coronavirus, according to preliminary data released on Friday.

Prior studies on a vaccine for SARS – a close cousin to the new virus that causes COVID-19 – suggests vaccines against this type of virus might have the unintended effect of causing more severe disease when the vaccinated person is later exposed to the pathogen, especially in individuals who do not produce an adequately strong immune response.

