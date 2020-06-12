Coronavirus global updates, June 12: US sees alarming rise; Egypt reopens tourist spots

A hairdresser, wearing a protective face mask, works in a barber shop in Rome, Italy. A hairdresser, wearing a protective face mask, works in a barber shop in Rome, Italy.

Coronavirus Global Updates: The global cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection touched 7,500,777 Friday, with the US reporting the highest number of infections (2,022,488), followed by Brazil (802,828), Russia (501,800), and the United Kingdom (292,860).

The worldwide death toll due to the infection rose to 4,20,993, with more than 3.5 million recoveries. The US reported the highest deaths (1,13,803), followed by the UK (41,364), Brazil (40,919), and Italy (34,167), according to John Hopkins University. The highest rate of recoveries is also reported from the US (5,38,645).

Meanwhile, a study by King’s College London and the Australian National University noted that over one billion people could slip into poverty as a result of the pandemic. It added that Asian countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and the Philippines, are considered to be particularly vulnerable to the pandemic’s economic shockwaves with lockdowns severely curtailing activity.

Here are the top developments from around the globe:

Mainland China reports 7 new imported cases

Mainland China reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case on June 11. The National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that six of the new confirmed patients reported were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

A cook removes trash from a restaurant in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) A cook removes trash from a restaurant in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

China’s national health commission reported 11 confirmed cases, all of which were imported, and seven asymptomatic cases a day earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,064, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but symptomless, as confirmed cases.

Egypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by virus

Egypt will reopen select tourist destinations from July 1, the Cabinet said Thursday, allowing travelers from around the world to return to parts of the country less hard-hit by the coronavirus. The government hopes to draw tourists to popular yet remote attractions that have been spared so far. Those include the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula, home to the major resort and beach destination of Sharm el Sheikh, the Red Sea resort areas of Hurghada and Marsa Alam, as well as Marsa Matrouh, on the Mediterranean coast.

A young boy walks past a wall with graffiti urging people to wear face masks in Harare. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) A young boy walks past a wall with graffiti urging people to wear face masks in Harare. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The decision comes even as the pandemic surges in the densely populated capital of Cairo and other major cities, where many people say they can’t find hospital beds. The health ministry has recorded over 39,000 cases of COVID-19 in Egypt, including 1,377 deaths the highest confirmed death toll in the Arab world.

Alarming rise in virus cases as US states ease restrictions

Cases are rising in nearly half the US’ states as lockdowns are rolled back and people return to work, an Associated Press analysis has found. There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher.

But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalised COVID-19 patients than ever before. And the Governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools and businesses.

A worker wears a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus near a 2020 lunar new year sign board in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A worker wears a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus near a 2020 lunar new year sign board in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Thursday as coronavirus cases in the US increased once again, deflating recent optimism that the economy could recover quickly from its worst crisis in decades. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,800 points and the S&P 500 dropped 5.9%, its worst day since mid-March, when stocks had a number of harrowing falls as the virus lockdowns began.

Many market watchers have been saying that a scorching comeback in the market since late March was overdone and didn’t reflect the dire state of the economy. The S&P 500 rallied 44.5% between late March and Monday.

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk through the subway, with a portrait of Soviet founder People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk through the subway, with a portrait of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin in the background, in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

Moderna Inc. said Thursday the vaccine it is developing with the National Institutes of Health will be tested on 30,000 people in the US. Some will get the real shot and some a dummy shot, as scientists carefully compare which group winds up with the most infections.

With far fewer COVID-19 cases in China, Sinovac Biotech turned to Brazil, the epicenter of Latin America’s outbreak, for at least part of its final testing. The government of Sao Paulo announced Thursday that Sinovac will ship enough of its experimental vaccine to test in 9,000 Brazilians starting next month. If it works, with this vaccine we will be able to immunize millions of Brazilians, said Sao Paulo’s Guv. Joao Doria.

People walk through a downtown shopping district in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) People walk through a downtown shopping district in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

New Zealand to allow some maritime vessels, cruise ships still banned

New Zealand said on Friday that it would allow entry of some maritime vessels as it looks to open up its economy after lifting all coronavirus restrictions earlier this week. Cruise ships and people travelling for leisure, however, will continue to be banned from entering the country, the government said in a statement.

A driver sits behind a plastic covering for protection inside a bus on the first day of relaxed quarantine measures on June 1, 2020 in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines. The sign reads “Please help, we are jeepney drivers. Our families are hungry.” (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) A driver sits behind a plastic covering for protection inside a bus on the first day of relaxed quarantine measures on June 1, 2020 in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines. The sign reads “Please help, we are jeepney drivers. Our families are hungry.” (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

The government said it will allow entry to those arriving at the maritime border, where there is a compelling need for the vessel to travel to New Zealand.

New Zealand lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls after declaring on Monday it was free of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality. It’s now looking to kick-start its economy that was battered by the lockdown.

