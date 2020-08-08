Coronavirus global updates, August 8: US Postal Service loses $2.2 billion in 3 months; Germany’s cases on rise

A security officer wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A security officer wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Coronavirus Global Updates: With the coronavirus pandemic entering its ninth month, over 19 million people have been infected with the disease till now. The global number of cases stood at 19,295,350 on Saturday, with the death toll at 719,830. The United States has reported the highest number of cases, with the country’s case-load nearly touching five million (4,940,939). The US is followed by Brazil (2,962,442 cases) and India (2,027,074).

The US also has the highest number of deaths due to the infection at 161,328. It is followed by Brazil (99,572) and Mexico (51,311). Globally, more than 11 million people (11,681,405) have recovered from the COVID-19 infection, with the highest recoveries in Brazil.

A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Here are the top global developments:

US Postal Service loses $2.2 billion in 3 months

The US Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years. But the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, disputed reports that his agency is slowing down election mail or any other mail, and said it has “ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time” for the November presidential contest, when a significant increase in mail-in ballots is expected.

“Our financial position is dire, stemming from substantial declines in mail volume, a broken business model and a management strategy that has not adequately addressed these issues,” DeJoy told the postal board of governors at a meeting Friday. “Without dramatic change, there is no end in sight,” DeJoy said.

A police officer inspects motorists at a quarantine checkpoint on the first day of a reimposed lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, on August 4, 2020, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) A police officer inspects motorists at a quarantine checkpoint on the first day of a reimposed lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, on August 4, 2020, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Pompeo speaks with his counterparts in India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, South Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with his counterparts from five key partners and allies, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the collective fight against the pandemic, according to his spokesperson. Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, State Department Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the calls with foreign ministers of India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, and South Korea.

Germany’s confirmed cases rise by 1,122

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,122 to 215,336, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The death toll rose by twelve to 9,195.

In this July 10, 2020, file photo, COVID-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) In this July 10, 2020, file photo, COVID-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Queensland closes southern border for second time

Australia’s Queensland state has closed road access from neighboring New South Wales because of the coronavirus outbreak. Only essential workers and locals living along the boundary are allowed to enter Queensland. Police say nearly 150 people had been turned away in the early hours of the shutdown.

Queensland’s chief health officer has declared New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, which contains the national capital of Canberra, to be coronavirus hot spots. That led to Queensland closing its southern border for the second time since the coronavirus crisis began. The Queensland government will review the border closure at the end of August. The state has had few new COVID-19 cases in the past month.

A health worker wearing a protective suit checks chairs before they open a free COVID19 swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas city, Philippines on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A health worker wearing a protective suit checks chairs before they open a free COVID19 swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas city, Philippines on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Mexico receives $3 million donation from US

Mexico received a donation of $3 million from the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives, a health official said on Friday. Mexico’s health ministry reported 6,717 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 794 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 469,407 cases and 51,311 deaths. Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the donation would be used for research purposes, supplies, and tests.

MTV’s Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show

MTV has abandoned the idea of holding its Video Music Awards show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic. The VMA show on August 30, which traditionally features live performances from music’s biggest stars, will instead go ahead with some artists performing at outdoor locations, MTV and the Barclays Center arena said on Friday. The VMA ceremony was to be the first major awards show since the pandemic began to take place in a physical location, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event,” MTV and the Barclays Center said in a joint statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd