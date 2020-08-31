Coronavirus Global Updates, August 31: Cases in US top 6 million; Mexico’s toll surpasses 64,000

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus waits to cross an intersection near the China Central Television Building in the central business district in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/File)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The coronavirus pandemic, set to enter its 10th month, has till now infected over 25.1 million people around the globe, according to a Reuters tally. Twenty million cases were added in about three weeks time. The virus has killed at least 842,633​ people till now. Over 16 lakh people have recovered after testing positive.

Take a look at the top five most-affected countries with covid-19

As cases continue to surge, the virus epicentre shifted to India even as cases topped 6 million and 7 million in the United States and the Latin American region respectively.

Here are some global developments

US coronavirus cases top 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

Coronavirus cases in the world’s worst hit nation topped 6 million on Sunday as many states in US’s Midwest region started reporting new surges since the last month. This also comes as school and universities started reopening across the states.

Colleges and universities around the country have seen outbreaks after students returned to campus. ( AP Photo) AP Photo)

Nationally however, new cases, deaths and positivity rate continues to decline. States like Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota that reported record one-day increase in cases, are contributing to this rise.

Colleges and universities around the country have seen outbreaks after students returned to campus, forcing some to switch to online-only learning.

Australia records its deadliest day with record single day fatalities

A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic Monday as the government urged hot spot Victoria state to announce its plans to lift a lockdown. Victoria, the epicentre of Australia’s second wave of coronavirus cases saw new cases falling to a two month low, giving a roadmap to authorities for lifting the stringent lockdown measures levied in the state. Victoria recorded d 73 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 3.

The case decline comes amid capital Melbourne beginning its fourth week of lockdown which includes residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.

Australia recorded a record rise in daily new coronavirus deaths. Victoria state said its COVID-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to August 27. Australia’s previous one-day high for COVID-19 deaths was recorded on August 25 when 25 people died.

China reports 17 new cases; no local transmission for 15 straight days

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus cross an intersection in the central business district in Beijing. (AP) People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus cross an intersection in the central business district in Beijing. (AP)

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on August 30, up from 9 reported a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Monday. All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers returning from abroad. With this China marks its 15th day without any local transmission.

The number of asymptomatic cases rose to 19 from 4 reported a day earlier.China’s total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 85,048, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 64,000

After reporting a constant surge in infections, Mexico’s death toll surpassed 64,000 mark after recording 339 new fatalities. The country’s total death toll stands at 64,158 currently and the case count is 595,841. Mexico has the third worst death toll in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Prospective students wear face masks and shields as they take the entrance exam for Mexico’s National Autonomous University in the stands of University Olympic Stadium, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Mexico City. (AP) Prospective students wear face masks and shields as they take the entrance exam for Mexico’s National Autonomous University in the stands of University Olympic Stadium, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Mexico City. (AP)

Colombia coronavirus cases pass 600,000, deaths close to 19,400

As a five month long lockdown is nearing its end, cases in Columbia surpassed 60,000 on Sunday as death toll inches closer to 19,400. According to Columbia’s health ministry, it reported 607,938 confirmed cases of the virus along with 19,364 deaths.

Columbia President Ivan Duque declared a nationwide lockdown as cases were rising in late March. The lockdown is set to end Monday when the country begins a month-long “selective” quarantine.

Jordan reports its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

With 79 new infections, Jordan reported its highest single day spike since the first case was reported since early March, its health Ministry said on Sunday. The country’s total number of confirmed infections now stands at 1,966, with 15 deaths.

