Coronavirus Global Updates, August 30: China records 14th straight day without any local transmission

Coronavirus Global Updates: As the coronavirus pandemic is set to enter its 10th month, cases around the world surpassed the 25 million mark on Sunday according to a Reuters tally. Till now the virus has caused the deaths of at least 840,000 people while over 16 lakh people have recovered after testing positive.

With this the epicentre of the virus has shifted from the US and Latin America to India, which marked a worldwide record of daily new coronavirus cases on Sunday. India, the third worst-affected nation, has been outpacing both the US and Brazil in new daily cases since August 7. United States continues to top the charts with over 5.9 million cases and 182,761 deaths.

According to the World Health Organisation data, the number of people infected by the coronavirus is now at least 5 times of the severe influenza illnesses recorded annually.

Here are some top global developments

Australia, New Zealand tread cautiously as cases resurface

A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Australia’s Victoria state recorded a triple digit increase in new coronavirus cases Sunday while New Zealand said again making masks mandatory nationwide as cases appear to be resurfacing.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said curbs in Auckland would be eased from Monday, but would be tightened again if needed. Limits will stay on public gatherings and movement in Auckland, however, with masks made mandatory nationwide from Monday.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews said, “At 100, 94, at 114, whatever the number, we simply could not open up.” Victoria reported 114 new cases, a day after the daily tally fell to 94, its lowest in nearly two months.

S.Korea marks 17th day of triple-digit coronavirus cases

A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus has his temperature checked at Sejong Arts Group building in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus has his temperature checked at Sejong Arts Group building in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea Sunday reported its 17th day of triple-digit increase in new coronavirus infections even as restrictions at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the capital Seoul come into effect. Despite this, Saturday recorded the slowest daily rise in 5 days with 299 new infections that brought the country’s total tally to 19,699 along with 323 fatalities.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. On Friday, the country extended Phase 2 social distancing rules—the second strictest level—for at least another week.

China records 14th straight day without any local transmission

After reporting 9 new coronavirus cases, all imported on Saturday, China marked 14 days without any local transmission, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The number of imported cases—found in people traveling into the country from overseas—was the same as a day earlier.

Students wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus leave school after finishing the first day of China’s national college entrance examinations, known as the gaokao, in Beijing, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Students wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus leave school after finishing the first day of China’s national college entrance examinations, known as the gaokao, in Beijing, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Before this, the longest stretch China had previously gone without recording any local infections was 13 days from May 24 to June 5.Total confirmed cases in China have now reached 85,031, with 4,634 deaths.

Health experts decry Trump’s shunning of virus rules

Public health experts expressed concern Friday about President Donald Trump’s largely mask-free convention event at the White House, saying some of his 1,500 guests may have inadvertently brought and spread the coronavirus to others.

President Donald Trump is joined on stage by family members during the final night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. From left: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) President Donald Trump is joined on stage by family members during the final night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. From left: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Trump delivered his speech accepting the GOP presidential nomination at the Thursday night event which continued a pattern of flouting coronavirus safety guidelines.

Few in the audience wore masks when virtually all leading public health professionals including the administration’s say face coverings play a big part in slowing virus transmission Chairs were placed inches apart instead of the recommended 6 feet leaving little room to practice social distancing.

