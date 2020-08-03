Coronavirus Global Updates, August 3: Cases in Latin America inch closer to 5 million; Britain to roll out 90-minute virus tests

A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant in the Amazon Theatre ahead of its reopening after the state government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, August 2, 2020. (Reuters) A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant in the Amazon Theatre ahead of its reopening after the state government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, August 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in the world reached 18.08 million on Monday, with at least 6,87,259 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Monday said the country will introduce a pandemic leave payment for workers who have run out of sick leave but need to be quarantined due to coronavirus, Reuters reported. The payment will amount to 1,500 Australian dollars for a two-week pandemic leave period.

Meanwhile, manufacturing activity across the Eurozone expanded for the first time since early 2019 last month as demand rebounded after easing of coronavirus restrictions, reported Reuters. The European Central Bank has ramped up its stimulus measures to support the ravaged economy.

Here are some global developments on August 3, 2020:

Latin America’s Covid-19 cases inch closer to 5 million

Argentina crossed 2,00,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday and Columbia set a daily record as Latin America collectively inched closer to 5 million, Reuters reported.

The Latin American region, with around 8 per cent of the world’s population, accounts for close to 30 per cent of global cases and fatalities.

Brazil, the worst-hit country in the region, has over 2.73 million cases, with over 94,000 deaths. It reported around 25,800 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Mexico reported around 9,000 new infections on Saturday and has the third-highest death toll in the world.

South Korea confirms 23 new cases, mostly related to international arrivals

South Korea confirmed 23 additional cases of coronavirus, amid a downward trend in the number of locally infected patients, the Associated Press reported.

The new cases announced Monday by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) took the country’s overall case tally to 14,389, with 301 deaths.

KCDC said 20 new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. Health authorities have said imported cases are less threatening since two week quarantines are mandatory for all people coming from abroad.

Seafarers who have spent the past months working onboard vessels arrive at the Changi Airport to board their flight back home to India during a crew change in Singapore June 12, 2020. (Reuters/File Photo) Seafarers who have spent the past months working onboard vessels arrive at the Changi Airport to board their flight back home to India during a crew change in Singapore June 12, 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)

Moderate lockdown in Manila for two weeks

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is reimposing a moderate lockdown in the capital Manila and outlying provinces after appeal from medical groups, the Associated Press reported.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Monday said the capital region of Manila and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday. Mass public transport will be barred and only essential travel will be allowed.

Indonesian students and their teacher wear face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus as they study at a class in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo) Indonesian students and their teacher wear face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus as they study at a class in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo)

Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute coronavirus tests

Britain’s health minister Monday said millions of Covid-19 tests which can detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out in British hospitals, care homes and laboratories, Reuters reported.

They will comprise 5.8 million tests using DNA and 4,50,000 swab tests, said Matt Hancock, adding that neither will need to be administered by a health professional.

Britain has recorded over 46,000 deaths due to the virus, the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Germany to start mandatory testing of travellers

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said mandatory testing of travellers returning to the country from high risk of Covid-19 will take effect later this week, Reuters reported. The number of confirmed cases increased by 509 on Monday to reach 2,10,402, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The death toll rose by seven to 9,148.

Melbourne braces for business closures

Melbourne entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus on Monday as residents braced for further business closures. Victoria declared a state of emergency on Sunday and a night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am for six weeks for the capital as part of Australia’s harshest restrictions on movement till date. Supermarkets and restaurant takeaway and delivery services will remain open, but some businesses which were not closed previously will be asked to shut, Reuters reported.

South Africa Covid-19 tally crosses 5.10 lakh

South Africa’s coronavirus tally touched 5,11,485, with at least 8,366 deaths, according to data from the John Hopkins University. The country accounts for over 50 per cent of all reported infections in Africa’s 54 countries, the Associated Press reported.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize said 10,107 cases were recorded on Saturday night, bringing the country’s total to 5,03,290 with 8,153 deaths. The country has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and India.

Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, is the epicentre of coronavirus in South Africa, with over 35 per cent of of its confirmed cases.

