Coronavirus Global Updates, August 2: Australia’s Victoria declares state of disaster; deaths in Latin America cross 2 lakh

A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner before he can enter the Captains Palace to pay final respects to Eusebio Leal, in Old Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo) A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner before he can enter the Captains Palace to pay final respects to Eusebio Leal, in Old Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Over 17.85 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the globe, while 6,83,767 people have died due to the disease, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The United States has the maximum number of cases in the world, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Victoria state declared a state of disaster on Sunday and imposed a night curfew for its capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Here are some global developments on August 2, 2020:

Latin America death toll surges past 2,00,000

A man carries a newborn baby into a sanitized cabin called “Baby Cabin Parade”, for parents to show their newborn to relatives as a A man carries a newborn baby into a sanitized cabin called “Baby Cabin Parade”, for parents to show their newborn to relatives as a social distancing solution during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Monterrey, Mexico July 31, 2020. (Reuters)

The death toll from coronavirus in Latin America surpassed 2,00,000 on Saturday, as per a Reuters tally. Apart from the United States, Brazil and Mexico have reported more fatalities from the virus than any other country. Together, they account for around 70 per cent of the regional death toll.

Brazil reported a daily record of 1,595 coronavirus-related deaths earlier in the week and 1,088 deaths on Saturday. Mexico, meanwhile, reported 784 fatalities on Saturday and recorded over 9,000 new infections for the first time.

Peru reported 191 deaths due to the disease.

Arizona Congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva said he has tested positive for coronavirus, the Associated Press reported. The 72-year-old is at least the 11th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the virus, the Associated Press reported.

Florida health officials reported 179 deaths, taking the state’s total to over 7,000. Hospitalisations for coronavirus have been declining for the past week and half, with fewer than 8,000 treated for the virus on Saturday, down from over 9,500 last week.

Victoria imposes curfew, state of disaster to contain Covid-19

Australia’s Victoria declared a state of disaster on Sunday, with the local government implementing a night curfew as part of its harshest restrictions on movement to contain the spread of coronavirus, Reuters reported.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said that the new restrictions will be in place for six weeks until mid-September, and will allow only one person per household to go shopping once a day. People in Melbourne will not be allowed to go beyond 5 km from their homes.

Japan records over 1,500 cases

The Japanese government said all but five of its 1,540 new Covid-19 cases were domestically transmitted, the Associated Press reported. The country had reported close to 1,579 infections on Friday. The spike in Japan’s coronavirus cases, mostly among people in their 20s and 30s, prompted warning that young people were letting their guard down.

The governor of Tokyo, which has about one-third of the new infections, said she might declare an emergency to contain the outbreak.

South Korea records 30 new coronavirus cases

South Korea, meanwhile, reported 30 new cases, only eight of which had been acquired in the country. Authorities say cases from abroad are less threatening because arrivals are quarantined for two weeks.

