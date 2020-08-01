Coronavirus Global Updates, August 1: Mexico surpasses UK, now has third most Covid-19 deaths

People wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus inside Mexico City’s Jamaica market, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) People wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus inside Mexico City’s Jamaica market, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Eights months into the pandemic, over 17.52 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 676,442​ have succumbed to the disease, according to a Reuters tally. Over 10 million people have recovered from it after testing positive.

Mexico surpassed the United Kingdom to become the third worst country in terms of Covid-19 deaths. Latin America continues to remain at the top spot as the death toll rises in countries like Brazil, Mexico and Columbia. Even infections in the region have doubled over the past month to more than 4.7 million cases.

Due to restrictions, the pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of Eid celebrations around the world today.

Here are some global developments on August 1, 2020:

Mexico now has the third worst death toll

Mexico surpassed Britain to become the country with the third-highest coronavirus death toll after recording 688 new fatalities to breach the 46,000 mark. Cases continue to rise in the country as the pandemic reaches new milestones in Latin America and threatens to disrupt efforts to reopen its economy.

A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant solution inside the coffin of a person who died from suspected COVID-19, as the body arrives at the crematorium at Xilotepec Cemetery in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant solution inside the coffin of a person who died from suspected COVID-19, as the body arrives at the crematorium at Xilotepec Cemetery in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

While the United Kingdom appears to have put the brakes on the virus, the pandemic shows few signs of slowing in Mexico, which has been trying to restart the economy since late May. “We’re opening when we’re not yet ready to open,” said Rosa Maria del Angel, head of Infectomics and Molecular Pathogenesis at Mexico’s National Polytechnic Institute.

Mexico plans to go ahead with its independence day celebrations in September despite the rising numbers, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

US reports 1,453 Covid-19 deaths, the highest so far

The United States reported 1,453 fatalities on Friday, the biggest single day increase since May 27, to reach 153,882, according to a Reuters tally. On May 27, fatalities has increased by 1,484.

In July, US cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69 per cent, while deaths increased by 25,770, or 20 per cent. This, compared to June, when cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.

A sign informs customers at the Edison Hotel restaurant about wearing a protective face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020, along Ocean Drive in Florida.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) A sign informs customers at the Edison Hotel restaurant about wearing a protective face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020, along Ocean Drive in Florida.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

California and Florida, two of the most populous US states, reported record increases in Covid deaths on Friday. Florida reported 257 deaths and California 208. For Florida, this was the fourth day in a row with a record rise in deaths, and for California, the second this week.

Overall in the US, deaths increased by over 25,000 in July, taking its toll to 153,000 since the pandemic started.

Australia’s Victoria sees a drop in infections, still mulling curbs

Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, reported 397 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, down by more than a third from Friday, while three new fatalities were reported taking the state’s toll to 116.

The authorities, however, are still considering levying restrictions. “The numbers are too high and there is a growing case for us to do more,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. “This is a very significant number of new cases, and while there is always a temptation to try and read trends in these numbers, there is a growing concern in relation to the number of community transmission within the data.”

Victoria accounts for about 60 per cent of Australia’s 17,300 cases

The US govt. plans to pay $2.1 billion to get enough vaccines for 50 million people. (AP) The US govt. plans to pay $2.1 billion to get enough vaccines for 50 million people. (AP)

US makes deal for 100 million doses of Covid experimental vaccines

As the US’s top health agency predicted a rise in fatalities in the coming week, the Trump administration said 100 million doses of experimental coronavirus vaccines will be supplied by two drug companies.

The agreement that falls under Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” calls for the US government to pay French drugmaker Sanofi and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to supply it with enough vaccines for 50 million people, with the option to buy another 500 million doses.

EU in talks to secure Sanofi deal for coronavirus vaccine

Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Friday said they were in discussions to supply up to 300 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine for the European Union. The bloc has a 2 billion Euros emergency fund which it wants to use for striking deals with up to six drugmakers for vaccines to be provided for 450 million EU citizens.

On their deal with Sanofi, the commission said “the envisaged contract with Sanofi would provide for an option for all EU Member States to purchase the vaccine. It is envisaged that, once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19, the Commission would have a contractual framework in place for the purchase of 300 million doses, on behalf of all EU member states.”

Libya reimposes lockdown in its western parts

The Tripoli based internationally recognised Libyan government has reimposed a total lockdown for at least five days in an effort to fight the coronavirus in the country. Testing severely remains limited even amid a surge.

The new restrictions come amid the celebrations of Eid. Libya’s health system was devastated by nine years of conflict as the country was divided between rival administrations in the west and east.

As of now it has reported 3,621 confirmed infections and 74 fatalities.

Vietnam reports 12 more local cases connected to Danang virus outbreak

People wait in line for COVID-19 test in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country’s first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) People wait in line for COVID-19 test in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country’s first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Vietnam’s health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new local coronavirus cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking its total infections to 116 since the virus resurfaced last week.

The new patients, with ages ranging from two to 78, are linked to Danang hospital, the ministry said in a statement. Vietnam has registered a total of 558 coronavirus cases. The country recorded its first two deaths on Friday after managing to avoid any fatalities since the virus surfaced in the country.

Over half of 9 million furloughed British employees back to work

A security guard outside a Covid-19 testing centre, in Bradford, West Yorkshire, A security guard outside a Covid-19 testing centre, in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England , Friday July 31, 2020. (AP)

Over 50 per cent of roughly nine million British employees on a furlough due to Covid-19 lockdowns have already returned to work, the Resolution Foundation think tank said on Saturday.

Britain’s finance ministry has said furlough payments totalling 32 billion pounds ($42 billion) have so far been made in respect of a cumulative 9.5 million jobs.

