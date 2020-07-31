Coronavirus global updates, 31 July: Brazil’s first lady tests positive; Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions in capital

People wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing while hanging out near Shibuya pedestrian crossing in Tokyo Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) People wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing while hanging out near Shibuya pedestrian crossing in Tokyo Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Globally, more than 17.29 million have tested positive for coronavirus and 671,480​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. New restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the world as cases continue to surge, and as clusters emerge after restrictions were eased. Over 10.13 million people have recovered after testing positive till now.

In its latest advisory, the World health Organisation urged each country to conduct a risk-benefit analysis of its own and decide on its priorities, before resuming international travel. The WHO suggested countries to gradually ease travel restrictions where priority should be given to essential travel and humanitarian actions among others.

Here are some global developments

Brazil First Lady tests positive for coronavirus

The First Lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for The First Lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for COVID-19 , according to an official statement released Thursday, July 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil’s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus along with the country’s Science & Technology minister who becomes the 5th member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s cabinet to have gotten infected with the disease, officials said Thursday. The statement said Michelle appeared to be in good health, but would follow established protocols.

President Bolsonaro told reporters on July 7 he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was then confined to the presidential palace in capital Brasilia for more than two weeks. He announced he tested negative on Saturday.

Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions in capital

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte extended novel coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, until mid-August after the country this month recorded South Asia’s biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths and biggest single-day increase of confirmed infections.

Catholic priest Fr. Joseph Arellano, right, looks at a man who forgot to take off his protective mask and tried to insert the host in his mouth during communion at a mass at the Minor Basilica of San Lorenzo Ruiz in Manila’s Chinatown, Philippines.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Catholic priest Fr. Joseph Arellano, right, looks at a man who forgot to take off his protective mask and tried to insert the host in his mouth during communion at a mass at the Minor Basilica of San Lorenzo Ruiz in Manila’s Chinatown, Philippines.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Since June, the capital region, provinces south of it, and cities in the central Philippines have been under quarantine restrictions strictly limiting movements of the vulnerable population.

Duterte, in a televised address, said the Philippines “would be given precedence by China in vaccine distribution. I promise you, by December, by the grace of God, we will be back to normal.”

Vietnam reports 45 more cases linked to Da Nang hospital cluster; reports its first death

Vietnam reported its daily high of coronavirus cases all originating from the Da Nang hospital which reported the first case in the country after more than 3 months of no new cases. The country on Friday reported its first fatality after a 70-year-old man who appears to have contracted the disease in Danang, died on Friday, the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said, Reuters reported.

The health ministry has sent a special task force of health experts and more than 1,000 health workers to Da Nang. (AP) The health ministry has sent a special task force of health experts and more than 1,000 health workers to Da Nang. (AP)

Da Nang was put under a lockdown on Tuesday along with ramping up testing in the city. A makeshift hospital in a sports auditorium has been set up to increase help. Da Nang is a popular tourist destination where thousands of tourists are vacationing.

The health ministry has sent a special task force of health experts and more than 1,000 health workers to Da Nang.

Nepal to reopen Mount Everest from September

In an effort to boost Nepal’s tourism-dependent economy, the government has decided to open its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for its autumn climbing season that runs from September to November, government officials said Thursday.

Mount Everest’s autumn’s climbing season is from September to December. (PTI/File) Mount Everest’s autumn’s climbing season is from September to December. (PTI/File)

However, the country has shut internal flights until mid-August and travel restrictions within Nepal remain, meaning climbers will still be kept away in the short-term, expedition organisers said.

China reports 127 new covid-19 cases

112 were reported from Xinjiang and 11 were reported from Liaoning Province(Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times) 112 were reported from Xinjiang and 11 were reported from Liaoning Province(Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times)

Reporting over 100 cases daily for the third consecutive day, China recorded 127 new infections in the last 24 hours as cases continue to surge in the Xinjiang province. Of the locally transmitted cases, 112 were reported from Xinjiang and 11 were reported from Liaoning Province. Five cases originated from outside the country and 11 cases were asymptomatic, China’s Health Commission said on Friday.

Cuban study shows “itolizumab” lowers risk of death in elderly patients

Itolizumab, an antibody drug already being used against the coronavirus in Cuba decreased the risk of intensive care admission and death among 19 nursing home residents with moderate coronavirus symptoms according to a study conducted.

Researchers, including those from Cuba’s Center of Molecular Immunology, which developed itolizumab, said timely use of the drug in combination with standard therapy helped reduce inflammation and prevented the disease from becoming worse.

When researchers compared their outcomes to similar elderly COVID-19 patients who received standard treatment without itolizumab, they estimated that treating three such patients with the drug could prevent one ICU admission and one death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd