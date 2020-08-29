Coronavirus Global Updates, 29 August: Wuhan to reopen schools this week; Argentina relaxes curbs despite record single day case spike

After the United States, Brazil and India continue to record the largest number of infections, respectively. (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The United States with over 5.9 million coronavirus cases continues to remain the worst-affected nation globally, with officials in Nevada reporting what may be the first documented case of reinfection in the country.

While at least 24.61 million people have been infected worldwide, over 8.32 lakh people have died till Saturday, a Reuters tally noted. Over 16 lakh people have recovered so far.

After the United States, Brazil and India continue to record the largest number of infections.

A look at the top developments from across the globe:

Wuhan to reopen schools from Tuesday

Wuhan, the ground zero for the pandemic and the worst-hit city in China, is set to reopen schools from Tuesday, local authorities have said. The announcement on Friday said that 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway.

The schools have decided to reopen with emergency plans to switch back to online teachings in case there is a change in the Covid situation. They have also been ordered to stock up on disease control equipment and to carry out drills and training sessions to help prepare for new outbreaks.

Wuhan has been steadily returning to normal since April when the lockdown was lifted, and it has not reported any new local transmissions of the coronavirus since May 18.

Argentina reports record number of new cases but relaxes lockdown

Argentina on Friday partially relaxed its nationwide lockdown even though it reported its highest number of new daily cases of Covid-19. The relaxations are likely to continue till September 20.

“Today, we can take a new step by authorizing meetings of upto ten people in the open air, maintaining the distance of two meters and the use of a mask. This will be in force throughout the country,” President Alberto Fernandez said.

Australia’s Victoria posts lowest Covid-19 case rise in two months

Australia’s coronavirus hotspot, state of Victoria, Saturday reported its lowest rise in new infections in almost two months, although authorities have sought continuation of social distancing protocols.

It is for the first time that new daily cases in the state, that was hit by a second wave of new infections, have fallen below 100 in eight weeks. State officials on Saturday reported 94 new Covid-19 infections and 18 deaths.

Most US states reject federal agency’s new virus testing guidance

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. (AP) FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. (AP)

A majority of the US states do not seem to be following Covid-19 testing guidelines by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 33 states were found testing people who have been exposed to the virus without any symptoms, despite the CDC saying it might not be necessary.

Among the states flouting the guidelines are conservative-leaning Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona.

Britain eases Covid lockdown in northern parts

A woman wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, rides a bicycle past a job centre in Shepherd’s Bush, A woman wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, rides a bicycle past a job centre in Shepherd’s Bush, England . (AP)

Starting September 2, coronavirus-related restrictions on the mixing of two households will be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire, Britain’s health ministry announced on Friday. However, a tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for two more weeks as cases remain high in the area.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo to provide vaccine to its people even without federal govt help, says governor

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria Friday said his state will roll out a vaccination program to its population without any assistance from the federal government. Doria, however, acknowledged that the vaccine would require approval by the health regulator, Anvisa, and the completion of clinical trials.

