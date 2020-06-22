Coronavirus Global Updates, 22 June: Cases dip in China, South Korea; Spain reopens borders

People wearing face masks are seen on a street, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China June 22, 2020. (Reuters) People wearing face masks are seen on a street, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China June 22, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases worldwide, with more than 1,83,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Associated Press reported. There are nearly 8.9 million cases of coronavirus across the globe, with as many as 4,61,715 deaths.

Over two-thirds of the new deaths were reported in the Americas. Brazil reported the maximum number of cases 54,771, followed by 36,617 cases in the United States. India reported over 15,400 new cases. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Israel to take steps to halt COVID-19

After Israel saw a major uptick in new confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government will weigh possible steps to halt the spread of the disease. Israel has over 20,000 cases of coronavirus, with new cases rising by more than 300 in recent days. At least 305 people have died since the outbreak began in March.

China reports 25 new cases

Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases, with 22 of them in Beijing. Travel controls were tightened in Beijing last week, requiring people to show proof they tested negative for the virus to be able to leave the city.

The government last week declared that the peak has passed for the outbreak, the country’s worst since Wuhan, the city where the pathogen first appeared. The cluster emerged in Beijing’s biggest wholesale market, and has infected at least 236 people. Beijing set in place a partial lockdown, closing schools and putting housing compounds under strict control while thousands of flights were canceled.

South Korea reports 17 new cases

South Korea reported 17 new cases of Covid-19, the fewest in almost a month news agency AP reported. The total cases in the country now stand at 12,438, with 280 deaths. The country has been reporting 40-50 new cases every day amid increased public activity and eased attitudes on social distancing. Imported cases have also been on the rise, mostly from passengers arriving from southwest Asia.

Italy mulls new WHO guidelines on patients’ isolation

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte leaves after a meeting in Villa Pamphili, to discuss ideas to relaunch economy after COVID-19 Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte leaves after a meeting in Villa Pamphili, to discuss ideas to relaunch economy after COVID-19 pandemic , in Rome Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP/PTI Photo)

Italy’s Health Ministry is asking government advisers to evaluate new WHO recommendations stating that people with Covid-19 can come out of home isolation before testing negative for the virus.

The WHO last week said patients who spent 10 consecutive days in isolation with symptoms can be released if they are symptom-free for at least three days. The WHO had earlier recommended ending the isolation of infected people only after they twice tested negative on samples taken in a gap of 24 hours.

Italy reported 224 new cases and 24 deaths on Sunday, bringing the country’s total death toll to 34,634.

Spain opens up borders

In Spain, officials ended a national state of emergency after three months, allowing 47 million residents to travel freely around the country since March 14. The country dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitor from Britain and 26 European countries allowing visa-free travel.

Cases rise in west and south US

Priests from the Rio Grande Valley wear face masks as they attend a Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle in San Juan, Texas. (AP) Priests from the Rio Grande Valley wear face masks as they attend a Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle in San Juan, Texas. (AP)

The US has the highest number of reported infections, over 2.2 million and the highest death toll, at about 1,20,000 as per John Hopkins University data. The virus appears to be spreading across the West and South. Arizona reported over 3,100 new infections and 26 deaths, Nevada reported a new high of 445 cases.

Australian officials warn against travel to virus hotspots

Australian officials told residents in cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, Reuters reported. Victoria has reported double digit rise in new cases of coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the cases detected nationally.

Despite the spike in cases in Victoria, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged states and territories to continue removing the bulk of social distancing restriction by the end of July. Australia has reported nearly 7,500 cases of coronavirus and 102 deaths so far.

New Zealand extends ban on cruise ship arrivals

New Zealand on Monday said it was extending a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country, Reuters reported. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference, “We are extending the current cruise ship ban which was due to expire on the 30th of June.”

Brazil coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000

Brazil’s Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen by more than 50,000 in a day. The country has reported over 50,000 fatalities, the second-highest death toll in the world.

Over 5,000 new cases in South Africa

South Africa reported a one-day high of almost 5,000 new cases on Saturday and 46 new deaths. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further loosening of one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

German meat processing plant reports over 1,000 cases

In Europe, a single meatpacking plant in Germany has had over 1,000 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all 6,500 workers, managers and family members.

