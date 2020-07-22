Coronavirus Global Updates, 22 July: US records highest number of confirmed cases; Thailand to extend emergency decree

Municipal firefighters disinfect themselves outside the emergency area of the Guatemalan Institute of Social Security after transporting a person with symptoms of coronavirus for treatment, in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 21, 2020. (Reuters) Municipal firefighters disinfect themselves outside the emergency area of the Guatemalan Institute of Social Security after transporting a person with symptoms of coronavirus for treatment, in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Coronavirus infections across the world surpassed 15 million on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the disease crossed 6,16,000, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases at 3.97 million, followed by Brazil with 2.17 million cases and India at 1.19 million cases.

President Donald Trump Tuesday encouraged Americans to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distancing and warned that the novel coronavirus pandemic would get worse before it got better, Reuters reported. His remarks were a change in strategy from his robust emphasis on reopening the US economy after its long virus-induced shutdown and represented his first recent ackowledgement of how bad the problem has become.

The United States reported over 1,000 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the first time since June 10 it has surpassed that grim milestone.

Brazil approves clinical trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he took another coronavirus test and the results were expected Wednesday, Reuters reported. Brazil approved clinical trials starting in August for a potential Covid-19 vaccine under joint development by Pfizer and BioNTech.

A pharmacist holds a medicine containing chlorine dioxide at the Farmacia Boliviana in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 21, 2020. (Reuters) A pharmacist holds a medicine containing chlorine dioxide at the Farmacia Boliviana in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 21, 2020. (Reuters)

South Korea records 63 new cases

South Korea’s health authorities reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said at least 36 of the new cases came from densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people live. It said 29 of the new cases were local transmissions and associated the other 34 to international arrivals.

The country now has 13,879 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 297 deaths.

Tokyo urges stay-home long weekend as virus cases top 10,000

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of coronavirus cases in the city topped 10,000.

Hospitalizations in Tokyo have jumped almost five-fold over the past month, though authorities have stressed the medical system is not under stress. Just 14 of those hospitalized are listed as serious cases, in an ICU or on a ventilator, and the city has had only two deaths in the past month. The city had over 3,800 cases so far this month, more than the previous peak in April when the city entered its state of emergency.

Tokyo and the national government have disagreed on the severity of the current outbreak, with the two unable to reach agreement on whether Tokyo residents should be asked to avoid traveling to other regions. Wednesday marks the beginning of a nationwide tourism campaign aimed at promoting rural travel, from which Tokyo was excluded at the last minute.

Japan’s health ministry approved dexamathasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment for Covid-19 after a trial in Britain showed the drug reduced death rates in hospitalised patients.

Thailand to extend emergency decree untill end of August

Thailand will extend a state of extend of emergency untill the end of August, a senior official said on Wednesday, maintaining the security measure put in place to contain its coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

The announcement comes after nearly two months without local transmission and with many people in the country questioning the need for an emergency decree. “It is still necessary to have the decree because we are opening up the country for more business meetings and tourism to stimulate the economy,” the official said.

Israelis urge Netanyahu to quit over coronavirus handling

An orthodox Jew prays by the Western Wall during a prayer in Jerusalem’s Old City July 21, 2020. (Reuters) An orthodox Jew prays by the Western Wall during a prayer in Jerusalem’s Old City July 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Around 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus cases, Reuters reported.

The demonstrarors marched from Netanyahu’s official residence to Israel’s parliament, holding up signs that read “Crime Minister” and calling on the five-term premier to step down. Reimposed coronavirus restrictions after a rise in new cases have prompted Israelis demanding better state aid to take to the streets in almost daily demonstrations.

Travelers wearing face masks walk at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Travelers wearing face masks walk at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China July 22, 2020. (Reuters)

Residents of Australia’s second most populous city, Melbourne, must wear masks when leaving from home from Wednesday as the country reported a record rise in coronavirus cases while New South Wales was on “high alert”, Reuters reported.

Australia recorded 501 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest since the epidemic began in March. Two more deaths took the death toll to 128. Victoria state accounted for most of the new cases, with 484. Victoria has reported over 6,700 coronavirus cases, more than half of Australia’s total.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd