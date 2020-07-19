Coronavirus Global Updates, 19 July: Record spike in cases for the second day; Bolsonaro says restrictions ‘suffocated’ Brazil’s economy

As of Sunday, more than 14.3 million coronavirus infections have been recorded worldwide. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) As of Sunday, more than 14.3 million coronavirus infections have been recorded worldwide. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Coronavirus Global Updates: For the second day in a row, the World Health organisation reported a record spike in global covid-19 cases, with 259,848 new cases in the last 24 hours. Most of the new cases were reported from the US, India, Brazil and South Africa.

The fatalities rose by 7,360, the biggest single-day spike in deaths since 10 May. Nearly 600,000 people have died from the virus till now. Deaths have been rising on an average of 4,800 a day in the month of July. As of Sunday, more than 14.3 million coronavirus infections have been recorded worldwide.

Here are the top global developments

US death toll surpass 140,000 as pandemic worsens

With more than 140,000 deaths reported till Saturday, the infection graph continues to rise in 43 out of the 50 US states.The country is losing approximately 5,000 people every week.

A pharmacist works while wearing personal protective equipment in the Elmhurst neighborhood on April 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) A pharmacist works while wearing personal protective equipment in the Elmhurst neighborhood on April 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

In the hardest hit US states and counties, places to store bodies are difficult to find as morgues fill up. For instance, Phoenix is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies and more than double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities, officials said on Thursday. Similarly, San Antonio and Bexar counties in texas received 5 refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies.

China’s Xinjiang province reports 13 new cases

Xinjiang’s capital declared an emergency after 16 new cases were reported on 18 July.(File) Xinjiang’s capital declared an emergency after 16 new cases were reported on 18 July.(File)

China’s far west Xinjiang province, largely untouched by the virus before, has reported 13 new cases from the province’s capital, Urumqi. Yesterday, Urmuqi declared an emergency after 16 new infections came to light. As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,660 confirmed coronavirus cases, the national health authority said. The death toll remained at 4,634.

Mexico reports a record 7,615 new covid-19 cases

Registering another record daily spike in coronavirus cases, Mexico on Saturday reported 7,615 fresh infections, taking the total tally in the country to 338,913, health ministry data showed. In terms of deaths, Mexico’s toll inches closer to the 40,000 mark with 38,888 current fatalities, 578 reported in the last 24 hours.

Puebla state workers handle an urn holding ashes of a Mexican who died in the U.S. from COVID-19 complications during a ceremony where the remains of 105 Mexicans who died in the U.S. of the new coronavirus were turned over to their families in Puebla, Mexico, Monday, July 13, 2020.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Puebla state workers handle an urn holding ashes of a Mexican who died in the U.S. from COVID-19 complications during a ceremony where the remains of 105 Mexicans who died in the U.S. of the new coronavirus were turned over to their families in Puebla, Mexico, Monday, July 13, 2020.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The real number of infections are likely to be significantly higher than the official numbers, the government said.

“We expect to have a long epidemic, so we have to change personal habits and protect ourselves from risk,”Mexican government’s head of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia said.

Australia’s Victoria marks 2 weeks of triple-digit spike in cases

Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria’s surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2020. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett via REUTERS Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria’s surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and resulting suburb lockdowns, in Melbourne, Australia, July 2, 2020. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett via REUTERS

As Australia’s second most populous state marked two-weeks of triple-digit increase in new coronavirus cases, Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined 200 australian dollars, said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. “We’re going to be wearing masks in Victoria and potentially in other parts of the country for a very long time,” Andrews told a televised briefing.

Victoria, which has put nearly 5 million people into a partial 6-week lockdown on July 9, reported 363 new cases Sunday, after 217 cases the previous day.

Coronavirus restrictions “suffocated” Brazil’s economy, says Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on July 7.REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on July 7.REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that the lockdown measures and other restrictions used to prevent the spread of coronavirus have “suffocated” the country’s economy. “Without salaries and jobs, people die” and “lockdown kills”, he said, referring to states that have imposed restrictions.

Bolsonaro has been criticised time and again for downplaying the coronavirus and flouting social distancing measures despite the continuous surge experienced by the world’s second worst-hit country.

His comments come at a time when Brazil’s economy is expected to contract 6.4 per cent this year, hit by the pandemic. Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on July 7.

EU summit extended by a day after deadlock over covid recovery plan

European Union on Saturday extended their summit by a day as the countries say that they are finally close to making a deal for the EU budget and the coronavirus recovery fund, an EU official said.

European Council President Charles Michel, right, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, with an elbow bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, July 17, 2020. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) European Council President Charles Michel, right, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, with an elbow bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, July 17, 2020. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

The EU is estimated to contract 8.3% this year due to the pandemic, according to the latest predictions. Around 135,000 of its citizens have died from COVID-19.

Israelis protest against govt’s handling of coronavirus

Israeli protesters hold signs during a demonstration against corruption and to vent their anger at the economic situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The signs in Hebrew read: “Out of touch, we are fed up.” (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Israeli protesters hold signs during a demonstration against corruption and to vent their anger at the economic situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The signs in Hebrew read: “Out of touch, we are fed up.” (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israelis gathered around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Saturday as protests mounted against his alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Hundreds marched on the streets of Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu’s resignation as the country witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and unemployment. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowds and arrested at least 2 people.

In Tel Aviv, thousands gathered at a rally demanding state aid to businesses hit by the pandemic.

