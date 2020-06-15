Coronavirus Global Updates, 15 June: Europe starts to reopen borders; Macron claims ‘first victory’

Beijing on Monday reported its second consecutive day of record daily spike in coronavirus cases since April. (AP) Beijing on Monday reported its second consecutive day of record daily spike in coronavirus cases since April. (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Since the virus first originated in December, over 210 territories and countries have reported coronavirus infections. The infections worldwide is rapidly approaching the 8 million mark with the current caseload of 79,14,188 infections.

After fairly slowing down in China, the number of infections are on the rise again, triggering the reintroduction of preventive measures and mass testing in Beijing.The World Health Organisation said that it was informed of the outbreak by Chinese authorities investigating the new cluster. WHO reinforced the need for thorough investigations.

Meanwhile, Europe has decided to ease restrictions and reopen borders with a number of EU nations. And French President Emmanuel Macron declared “first victory” against the coronavirus pandemic and announced plans to reopen the French economy.

As the number of global deaths due to the pandemic rose above 4,33,400, United States continues to remain the worst affected with 115,732 deaths and 2,094,069 cases. States like Florida and Texas among others are seeing record daily spike in cases and hospitalisations.

Here are the top global developments of the day

Workers put on protective suits as they wait for people living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market arrive to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Workers put on protective suits as they wait for people living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market arrive to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Beijing reintroduces movement restrictions in some areas

Beijing on Monday reported its second consecutive day of record daily spike in coronavirus cases since April. After a market in the capital emerged as the hotspot, it has been shut and a number of neighborhoods have been upgraded to medium risk calling for strict control of people and vehicle movements, disinfectants and temperature checks. Authorities have warned residents in certain parts of the state to not venture out apart from essential travel and implement isolation protocols.

Beijing officials on Monday confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases for June 14, the same as a day earlier, which was the city’s highest daily infection count since late March. Officials have now reported 79 cases over just four days, the biggest concentration of infections since February.

France to reopen its economy as Macron claims “first victory” against coronavirus

France must build a strong, independent, ecologically sound, and equitable economy, Macron said, adding that the French reconstruction plan will be done along with Europe. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) France must build a strong, independent, ecologically sound, and equitable economy, Macron said, adding that the French reconstruction plan will be done along with Europe. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

President Emmanuel Macron claimed that France entered the “Green Zone” and, starting today, public places like cafes and restaurants in the French capital can open in full. However, Macron urged citizens to prepare for the risks of a possible return of the virus.

The French president said the new stage will allow the country to accelerate the reopening of the economy, adding that France has scored its first victory against the coronavirus.

In his address to the nation on Sunday he said,“The fight against the epidemic is not finished but I am happy about this first victory against the virus,” Macron said in an address to the nation.

Europe starts to reopen borders with several restrictions

Greece will mandate quarantines for those arriving from a string of airports in eight EU countries. (AP) Greece will mandate quarantines for those arriving from a string of airports in eight EU countries. (AP)

European nations eased some restrictions at their borders Monday for EU and Schengen visitors. Countries like Iceland and Greece were amongst these. Spain will not allow foreign nationals until June 21, with exceptions on some Spanish islands.

Greece will mandate quarantines for those arriving from a string of airports in eight EU countries. Denmark will allow in tourists from Iceland, Germany and Norway, but notably not Sweden, on condition they book at least six nights’ accommodation.

In the rest of the continent the travel protocols will depend on where one lives and wishes to travel.

Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, deaths

Founder of COVID Thailand Aid, Natalie Bin Narkprasert, left, and Alex Vazquez from Mexican give food to a woman at the railway-side community in Bangkok, Thailand Wednesday,(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Founder of COVID Thailand Aid, Natalie Bin Narkprasert, left, and Alex Vazquez from Mexican give food to a woman at the railway-side community in Bangkok, Thailand Wednesday,(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus cases and fatalities for the second time in five days. This marks 21 days since any local transmission happened in the country maintaining the case load to 3,135 infections along with 58 deaths.

Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep in several US states

Fresh coronavirus infections and hospitalisations are seeing a record spike across US states including Texas and Florida. Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May.

This comes as the economy is gradually reopening and US president Donald Trump is planning to hold an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hong Kong’s Disneyland to reopen on June 18

With a reduced number of visitors and enhanced health measures, Hong Kong’s Disneyland park is all set to open on 18 June, theme park’s authorities said Monday. The majority of the park’s shopping and dining locations will be operated with controlled capacity. Hotel services will resume gradually.

Russia is emerging from coronavirus, says President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the country is emerging from the coronavirus crisis, citing that the United states is struggling to deal with it due to a fragmented government system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with regions’ heads via a video link amid the coronavirus disease ( Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with regions’ heads via a video link amid the coronavirus disease ( Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

“We are working quite steadily and getting out of this situation with the coronavirus confidently, with minimal losses.” he said in an interview.

Germany to launch it coronavirus tracing app this week

Germany’s coronavirus app to trace all the coronavirus infections in the country is ready to launch this week, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Sunday.

The app that will become a vital tool to avoid a second wave of infections according to the government was delayed due to ensuring the accuracy of bluetooth technology that uses short range radio to detect and contact people at risk of infection by the virus.

Some other important developments

*Turkey’s new coronavirus cases almost doubled the level to which they had fallen in early June when the country reopened their facilities.

*Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has tested positive for the coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Ghana’s president announced Sunday night.

*Veteran Congo politician Pierre Lumbi died of the coronavirus infection becoming the Congo’s most high profile victim of the disease.

*France’s coronavirus death toll in the last 24 hours is under 30 for the fifth day.

*Columbia‘s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000 mark, the country’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

*Pakistan‘s upward trend continues as cases neared 145,000 on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.