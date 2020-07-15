Coronavirus Global Updates, 15 July: South Africa’s caseload nears 3,00,000; Italy to reopen schools in September

Members of the medical team prepare items to practice tests for the Covid-19 in one of the neighbourhoods where the mayor’s office decreed strict quarantine in Bogota, Colombia July 14, 2020. (Reuters) Members of the medical team prepare items to practice tests for the Covid-19 in one of the neighbourhoods where the mayor’s office decreed strict quarantine in Bogota, Colombia July 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Over 13.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with at least 5,75,000 deaths. As many as 7.33 million people have recovered from the infection.

The United States has the maximum number of cases at 3.48 million, followed by Brazil with 1.93 million cases, India with 9,36,000 cases, Russia with 7,40,000 confirmed cases and Peru with 3,34,000 cases.

In Europe, France will make it compulsory for people wear masks in shops and other enclosed public spaces from next month. And Spain’s Catalonia region put an area in which 1,60,000 people reside under lockdown to stem the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Canada said it would make it easier for foreign students to study online from abroad and to qualify for a work permit after graduation amid strict border closures.

Italy to reopen schools in September

Italy’s health minister confirmed schools will reopen in September, with antibody tests for teachers, sample testing of students and a decision on marks before classes resume, the Associated Press reported.

Minister Roberto Speranza said schools will reopen on September 14, adding that Italy couldn’t consider its lockdown over till then. Schools in Italy have been closed since early March.

Around 114 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

Italy had recently blocked flights from 13 countries, including Bangladesh, where coronavirus cases are increasing.

Alabama, Florida, North Carolina report record increase in new Covid-19 cases

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina in the United States reported record daily increases in Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Arizona reported 4,273 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and an all-time high in hospitalisations, the Associated Press reported. The state Department of Health Services said the total number of infections was 1,28,097. There were 92 deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 2,337.

Arizona became a national coronavirus hotspot after Governor Doug Ducey relaxed stay-at-home orders and other restrictions in May. Many local governments have imposed mask requirements.

Mexico proposed to the United States an extension to a ban on non-essential travel by land over their shared border for another 30 days.

People wearing face masks line up outside a bank in Colombia July 14, 2020. (Reuters) People wearing face masks line up outside a bank in Colombia July 14, 2020. (Reuters)

South Africa’s Covid-19 cases inch closer to 3,00,000

South Africa surpassed the United Kingdom in terms of total coronavirus cases, the Associated Press reported the health ministry as saying.

South Africa now has the world’s eight highest number of cases, with 2,98,292.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week the country is now “confronted by the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy.” He said many more infections have gone undetected despite the country conducting over 2.2 million tests, by far the highest in any African nation.

A strict lockdown delayed the surge in cases but it has been loosened under economic pressure.

The country is grappling with the pandemic in the dead of the winter, with temperatures in the epicentre, Gauteng province and Johannesburg, dropping below freezing overnight. This makes ventilation a challenge, especially in small, crowded homes for the poor.

Hong Kong to close Disneyland until further notice

Disney officials announced that Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing Wednesday until further notice following the city’s decision to ban gatherings of more than four people to combat newly spreading infections, the Associated Press reported.

Thailand revises rules for foreign visitors

A staff member cleans a stairway at the entrance of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, July 15, 2020. (Reuters) A staff member cleans a stairway at the entrance of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, July 15, 2020. (Reuters)

In Thailand, which has not reported any locally transmitted coronavirus cases for seven weeks, authorities revised rules governing visitors from abroad after a breakdown in screening led to two foreigners testing positive for the virus, the Associated Press reported.

The government Tuesday said diplomats will be asked to stay in state-supervised quarantine for 14 days, instead of self-isolating, adding that it is postponing the recently allowed entry of some foreign visitors.

Over 29,000 new coronavirus cases in India

During a power outage at a Covid screening centre in a government school in Munirka, New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) During a power outage at a Covid screening centre in a government school in Munirka, New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India reported 29,429 coronavirus cases in a day, bringing its total tally to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the death toll touched 24,309 with 582 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, PTI quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying.

The number of recoveries is at 5,92,031 while there are 3,19,840 active cases.

Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Gujarat and Bihar, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Zero local cases of Covid-19 in China

A Meituan’s rider station manager wearing a face mask distributes new face masks to a delivery worker before he starts to work, in Beijing’s Central Business District, A Meituan’s rider station manager wearing a face mask distributes new face masks to a delivery worker before he starts to work, in Beijing’s Central Business District, China July 15, 2020. (Reuters)

China is further easing restrictions on domestic tourism after reporting no new local cases of coronavirus in nine days, the Associated Press reported.

A directive from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Tuesday said that tourist sites should allow 50 per cent of their daily visitor capacity, up from 30 per cent, and that interprovince group tours should be resumed.

The National Health Commission said six new cases were reported on Tuesday, all in people who had arrived from overseas. It has not reported any domestic cases since an outbreak in Beijing that infected more than 330 people before it faded early this month.

China has reported 83,611 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths due to the virus so far. It does not include people who test positive but show no symptoms in its case count.

Australia reports 238 new cases

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday warned that restrictions would be increased unless the spread is contained in Melbourne. The Australian military is bolstering police numbers at checkpoints.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said 238 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, adding that this could be the start of a stabilisation in the spread since Melbourne and part of its surrounding areas were last week locked down for a second time for six weeks.

Queensland shut its state borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, but reopened to all people, except Victoria residents, two weeks ago. Melbourne, already one week into a six-week lockdown, has over 4,000 active cases.

New Zealand PM outlines plans to contain community outbreaks of Covid-19

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Wednesday outlined her government’s plans to contain future community outbreaks in the country, the Associated Press Reported.

The country has not recorded any case of community spread of Covid-19 since 75 days . Its two new cases reported Wednesday and all of its 27 active cases are people quarantined after foreign travel.

Ardern said a system of local or regional lockdowns would be used if community spread occurs and national lockdown would only be considered as a last resort.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd