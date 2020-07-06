Coronavirus Global Updates, 06 July: Australia to close state borders; New York enters Phase 3 of reopening

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to a resident while conducting tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the neighbourhood of El Tejar, in La Paz, Bolivia July 5, 2020. (Reuters/File) A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to a resident while conducting tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the neighbourhood of El Tejar, in La Paz, Bolivia July 5, 2020. (Reuters/File)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Over 11.35 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus worldwide and nearly 530,858 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

India overtook Russia on Sunday evening to become the country with the third largest caseload of novel coronavirus infection in the world. Only the United States and Brazil now have more infections than India.

Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 219

A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW restarts Europe’s largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. (Reuters/File) A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW restarts Europe’s largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. (Reuters/File)

Germany’s coronavirus cases increased by 219 on Monday, taking the country’s total tally to 196,554, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The total death toll rose by 4 to reach 9,016.

Over 24,000 new cases in India

India reported nearly 24,248 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, overtaking Russia as the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. For the last four days, India has been adding more than 20,000 cases every day. The total number of cases in the country now stand at 697,413 with 19,693 deaths.

Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border

People in hazardous material overalls are seen outside of a public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 6, 2020. (Reuters) People in hazardous material overalls are seen outside of a public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Australian officers are closing the border between Victoria and New South Wales from Tuesday for an indefinite period in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, Reuters reported.

The decision announced on Monday marks the first time the border between Australia’s two most populous states has been shut in 100 years. Movement between two states was last closed during the Spanish flu pandemic, in 1919.

Victoria recorded 127 cases of Covid-19 overnight, the biggest one-day spike since the pandemic began. One death was also reported, the first in more than two weeks, taking the country’s total tally to 105.

Australia has reported around 8,500 cases of coronavirus so far.

Brazil cases cross 1.6 million

Brazil recorded 26,051 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The country has reported over 1.6 million cases since the pandemic began and nearly 64,867 deaths.

New York enters Phase 3 of reopening

A woman wearing a protective mask drinks a cup of coffee as she sits in an outdoors table in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 5, 2020. (Reuters) A woman wearing a protective mask drinks a cup of coffee as she sits in an outdoors table in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 5, 2020. (Reuters)

New York entered Phase 3 of reopening its economy on Monday, with tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses being allowed to resume operations, the Associated Press reported. Retail stores and offices have been allowed to reopen so far.

Officials in New York City last week decided to hold off on allowing indoor dining indefinitely out of concerns about a spike in new cases. However, outdoor dining is in effect.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said around 530 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths were reported on Saturday.

More than 2,00,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida, the Associated Press quoted health officials as saying. Over 10,000 new cases were reported on Sunday, while over 3,700 people have died due to the disease.

Florida’s death count is the ninth largest in the country overall and the 27th highest per capita at 17.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

The Food and Drug Administration commissioner declined to back up President Donald Trump’s claim that 99 per cent of coronavirus cases are “harmless”. Trump had said in his Fourth of July remarks that the United States was testing too much and falsely asserted that “by so doing, we show cases, 99 per cent of which are totally harmless.”

Mississippi House Speaker Philio Gunn said he has tested positive for coronavirus, the Associated Press reported. State health officials reported over 200 new infections and five deaths due to the disease. Mississippi has recorded over 30,900 cases so far.

In California, state officials urged social distancing amid a spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations, the Associated Press reported.

Many communities cancelled July 4 fireworks shows and other annual festivities to keep crowds at bay. California reported 6,500 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

New cases declining in Italy

The number of day-to-day confirmed cases of Covid-19 has dipped in Italy, after five straight days of small increases, the Associated Press reported.

As per the Health Ministry figures, 192 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours as compared to 235 on Saturday.

The majority of Italy’s 20 regions reported a handful of new cases on Sunday. The country has nearly 241,611 cases of coronavirus, with around 34,861 deaths.

Philippines records spike in coronavirus cases

A passenger wearing a mask boards the jeepney, while another sprays disinfectant on her seat, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2020. (Reuters/File) A passenger wearing a mask boards the jeepney, while another sprays disinfectant on her seat, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2020. (Reuters/File)

The Philippines reported its biggest spike in coronavirus cases in the recent days as government eases quarantine restrictions to revive the economy, the Associated Press reported.

The Department of Health recorded a total of 2,434 cases in recent days, most of which are in Manila, raising the number of confirmed cases to over 44,250, including 1,97 fatalities.

President Rodrigo Duterte eased the lockdown in metropolitan Manila, a virus epicentre, on June 1 in order to revive the economy on the brink of recession. However, the central city of Cebu was again placed under a strict lockdown in mid-June due to an increase in infections.

Greece bans travelers from Serbia

Passengers from Germany arrive at the Rhodes International Airport after the lifting of travel restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the island of Rhodes, Greece July 1, 2020. (Reuters/File) Passengers from Germany arrive at the Rhodes International Airport after the lifting of travel restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the island of Rhodes, Greece July 1, 2020. (Reuters/File)

Greece has banned Serbian travelers as a result of a spike in cases there, a government spokesperson said Sunday.

Nine new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which seven were tourists tested upon arrival. The country has reported 3,519 cases and 192 deaths.

