Coronavirus Global Updates, 05 May: Death toll tops 2.5 lakh; Hong Kong may ease curbs soon

A medical professional conducts an appointment-only coronavirus drive-thru COVID-19 swab test site at Impact Church in Arizona (AP) A medical professional conducts an appointment-only coronavirus drive-thru COVID-19 swab test site at Impact Church in Arizona (AP)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Global coronavirus deaths rose past 2.5 lakh Tuesday after infections topped 3.5 million, even as several countries began easing lockdowns designed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health experts are watching closely as several countries tentatively ease restrictions on movement in a bid to revive global economies, amid fears of recurring infections. In the United States, which has the world’s highest total of infections and deaths, at almost 1.2 million and 68,000 respectively, at least half of the 51 states are moving forward with plans to reopen stricken businesses.

Italy, among the world’s hardest-hit countries, allowed about 4.5 million people to return to work on Monday after nearly two months at home. Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Nigeria, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Israel and Lebanon were also among countries variously reopening factories, construction sites, parks, hairdressers and libraries.

Here are the developments on COVID-19 from across the globe

South Korea has low daily increase as sports resume

South Korea on Tuesday reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since February 18, continuing a downward trend as the country restarts professional sports and prepares to reopen schools. South Korea’s professional baseball league will begin its new season without fans in the stands on Tuesday, while the pro soccer league will kick off under similar conditions on Friday. The total cases are 10,804 with 254 fatalities.

Passengers wearing face masks wait for their trains at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea (AP) Passengers wearing face masks wait for their trains at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Monday what he called a “normalization plan” to gradually ease restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic as the death rate falls, but warned of tougher measures to come should the number of infections rebound.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said shopping malls would be allowed to open starting on May 11, as would barber shops, hairdressers and beauty parlours — as long as they work on a system of appointment and accept customers at half-capacity. Erdogan said that the government is also lifting entry and exit restrictions for seven cities where the coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control. The measure, however, will remain in place for 24 other cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

Coronavirus Explained What are human challenge trials, and why are they controversial?

In homemade masks, two fabrics better than one

Govt's guidelines for home isolation of mild and pre-symptomatic Covid-19 patients Click here for more

Workers of the Calzaturificio M.G.T shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano, central Italy, return to work (AP) Workers of the Calzaturificio M.G.T shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano, central Italy, return to work (AP)

Australia and New Zealand discuss possible trans-Tasman “travel bubble”

New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia on Monday reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she has accepted an invite from Australian Premier Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighbouring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the coronavirus epidemic to a level well below the United States, Britain and Europe. Still, Ardern warned that more health measures needed to be put in place before trans-Tasman travel could restart.

Schoolgirls observe the rules of distance on the playground of the Goldbeck School in Hamburg, Germany (AP) Schoolgirls observe the rules of distance on the playground of the Goldbeck School in Hamburg, Germany (AP)

Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China

The Trump administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with US planning.

In another development, a White House memo to congressional committees says no member of the administration’s coronavirus task force may agree to testify on Capitol Hill unless the appearance is expressly approved by the president’s chief of staff. Democrats are bristling at the restriction on gathering information about the nation’s response to the pandemic.

READ | Coronavirus causes blood clots harming organs from brain to toes

Masks are sold from the roof of a car in the fashion district of Los Angeles. (AP) Masks are sold from the roof of a car in the fashion district of Los Angeles. (AP)

California also announced the state’s first tentative steps to reopen from a lockdown giving a green light for retail stores to open this week, though with restrictions. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the nation’s most populous U.S. state, among the two dozen that still has full restrictions in place, would allow some counties to go further if they met certain testing and protection guidelines.

Fight over Brazil leader Bolsonaro’s virus test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he twice tested negative for the coronavirus but many, including a federal judge, are demanding he share the actual results. Still, the leader has refused. The surreal standoff is the latest flashpoint in a broader battle between a president who has repeatedly tested the limits of his power and democratic institutions. There are concerns that as Bolsonaro pushes back, it could spark a constitutional crisis.

Hawaii has among the lowest Covid-19 infection and mortality rates in the U.S. How did the state slow the spread? pic.twitter.com/O9cDg8qKux — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) May 5, 2020

READ | Here’s how you can report TikTok videos spreading fake news about Covid-19

WHO: No evidence that the Covid-19 originated at Wuhan laboratory

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency chief said Monday it has received no evidence from the US government to back up allegations by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the coronavirus could have originated at a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. “From our perspective, this remains speculative,” Michael Ryan told reporters in Geneva. “We have not received any data or specific evidence from the US government relating to the purported origin of the virus.” He said WHO would be “very willing” to receive any such information the US has.

A visitor looks inside his bag of donated food for people in need from the Coalition for the Homeless organization, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in New York. (AP) A visitor looks inside his bag of donated food for people in need from the Coalition for the Homeless organization, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in New York. (AP)

Hong Kong will soon ease relaxations

Hong Kong will soon ease social distancing measures after largely containing the spread of Covid-19, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a briefing Tuesday ahead of a meeting of her advisory Executive Council. “I would just appeal to you to be a little more patient. We will make the decision and announce as soon as possible,” Lam said without specifying a time frame for loosening the rules. It comes after reports the city could relax a ban on gatherings of more than four people and may soon open gyms and movie theaters.

Pedestrians wearing protective masks in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, May 1. Pedestrians wearing protective masks in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, May 1.

Some other global news

China reports 1 new case, no additional deaths on May 4

Russia has more than 10,000 new infections for a second day

World leaders promised $8 billion for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.

France may allow religious services to resume before the end of May if a gradual easing of lockdown rules from May 11 did not result in the rate of coronavirus infections increasing.

How crime scene cleaners are disinfecting hot-spot areas from the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KzdsNsJCp0 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 5, 2020

An internal U.S. government document projects a surge in coronavirus cases and a sharp rise in daily deaths by June 1, the New York Times reported on Monday

Israel on Monday eased many curbs on the public, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the country’s success in containing the virus so far.

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP) In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd