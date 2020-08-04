Coronavirus Global Updates, 04 August: Latin America cases cross 5 million, China cases decline

Latin America became the world’s worst hit region in terms of Covid-19 cases after surpassing the 5 million mark. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Latin America became the world’s worst hit region in terms of Covid-19 cases after surpassing the 5 million mark. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

More than 18.3 million people have tested positive for coronavirus globally and 692,854​ have died till Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. Over 10 million people have recovered from the infection till now.

Latin America became the world’s worst-hit region in terms of Covid-19 cases after surpassing the 5 million mark Monday. North America sits at the second spot with 4.8 million cases followed by Europe and Asia that have registered about 3 million cases each.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the world is facing a “generational catastrophe” affecting over 1 billion students due to school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getting students back to classrooms safely should become a “top priority”.

Latin America cases breach 5 million-mark

The Latin American region surpassed 5 million coronavirus cases on Monday making it the hardest hit region for the pandemic in the world. The coronavirus was initially slower to reach Latin America than much of the world. But health experts say that the region that has a population of about 640 million has been hard to control the virus due to the region’s poverty and densely packed cities.

The region has now topped 200,000 deaths with toll rapidly rising in Brazil and Mexico, the countries that have the highest death toll in the world after the United States.

Chief of staff to Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, center front, removes his protective mask during a meeting with supporters outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, July 27, 2020. Bolsonaro announced last Saturday, July 25, that he tested negative for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, center front, removes his protective mask during a meeting with supporters outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, July 27, 2020. Bolsonaro announced last Saturday, July 25, that he tested negative for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation, his office said on Monday. Netto is the seventh Brazilian minister to have contracted the disease till now.

Last week, Brazil’s first lady and one of his ministers tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro also contracted the disease but his latest test showed he was no longer infected.

Philippines reimposes lockdown in capital as cases surge

A passenger wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) boards the jeepney, while another sprays disinfectant on her seat, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez A passenger wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) boards the jeepney, while another sprays disinfectant on her seat, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A fresh lockdown has been imposed in the Philippines capital Manila and outlying provinces for two weeks. Public transport stayed stagnant and public travel has been restricted following the lockdown.

The lockdown is milder than the first one imposed in which most people were confined to their homes for months, but is more severe than the quarantine restrictions the capital had been under recently.

Businesses previously allowed to partly reopen including barber shops gyms dine in restaurants and tourist destinations will again be closed. Over 106,000 people have been infected including more than 2,100 who have died

Mainland China, Hong Kong report decline in cases

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk through an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk through an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mainland China and Hong kong on Tuesday reported fewer cases after newer strict measures were implemented to contain the spread of new infections and new hotspots.

Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day, while Hong Kong reported 78 new cases over the previous 24 hours. This is the first time in almost two weeks that new cases have fallen into double digits in Hong Kong.

US teachers protests reopening schools in some states

Teachers at dozens of school districts protested from their cars on Monday over plans by some governors to reopen schools amid the ongoing pandemic. The protests come as Arizona, Florida, California and Texas saw declines in new cases.

The teachers demanded the continuation of education online to avoid the health risks associated with the virus and to maintain safety for students.

More than 155,000 people have died nationwide from COVID-19 in the US and new cases nationally fell for a second week in a row but rose week-over-week in 20 states, including in Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.