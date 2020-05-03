Coronavirus Global Updates, 03 May: US Senate to reopen, Australia eases distancing rules

US continues to remain the worst affected country with 1,133,069 cases and over 66,000 deaths. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times) US continues to remain the worst affected country with 1,133,069 cases and over 66,000 deaths. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times)

As of May 3, the coronavirus pandemic has caused 243,808 fatalities and the confirmed cases top 3.42 million, while the number of recoveries stand at 1,093,137. United States, where the first confirmed coronavirus case emerged on January 21, continues to remain the worst affected country with 1,133,069 cases and over 66,000 deaths. As cases continue to rapidly rise in the US, many states are looking for ways to reopen businesses as the global economy plunged into its deepest slump since the 1930’s. Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES.

Meanwhile, Russia and Pakistan reported their highest one day spikes in COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The number of infections in Russia crossed 124,000 and 19,000 in Pakistan Sunday. United Kingdom death toll crossed the 28,000 mark and inched closer to Italy’s to become the worst affected country in Europe in terms of coronavirus induced fatalities.

In terms of infections, US is followed by Spain (216,582) , Italy (209,328), United Kingdom (183,500), France (168,518 ) Germany (164,967), Turkey (124,375 ) and Russia (124,054).

Here are the latest Covid-19 developments from around the globe:

Hundreds out to protest stay at home orders in Oregon

Hundreds opposed US state Oregon’s stay at home order Saturday by coming out and protesting on the streets as health officials announced at least 12 new cases and 5 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

Most of the protesters did not wear face masks, but they waved American flags and Trump campaign signs in the rain. Other signs read “Reopen Oregon” and “Let me earn a living”.

People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order that shut down much of the state’s economy and imposed People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order that shut down much of the state’s economy and imposed social distancing , in her effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Public health officials say stay-at-home orders are essential for slowing the transmission of the novel coronavirus. But protest organizers told The Oregonian/OregonLive that they view the social distancing mandates issued by Gov. Kate Brown as government overreach.

Since mid-March, Brown’s orders have closed many businesses, put some parks and campgrounds off limits, and required public schools to adopt distance learning programs.

China reports no new deaths, continues to downward its trend

Meanwhile China just confirmed two news coronavirus cases Saturday, continuing its downward trend since the government has been taking measures to cut foreign returnees. One new case was in the inland Shanxi province, west of Beijing, and the other was an imported one in Shanghai. China’s official confirmed case count stands at 82,877 with 4,633 deaths. Most of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

France to impose a two-week mandatory quarantine for travellers

People buy vegetables and fruits in the warehouse of farmer Pierre Rigault, in Groslay, north of Paris, during nationwide confinement measures to counter the Covid-19, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) People buy vegetables and fruits in the warehouse of farmer Pierre Rigault, in Groslay, north of Paris, during nationwide confinement measures to counter the Covid-19, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Travellers to France, including French nationals returning home, will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine and a possible isolation when they arrive in the country, French health minister said Saturday. This comes after the country decided to gradually lift down lockdown measures post 11 May.

“This quarantine will be imposed on any person returning on French soil,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting.

He said the duration and conditions of both quarantine for asymptomatic people and isolation for those showing symptoms of COVID-19

The new quarantine rules will be laid out in a bill that extends the state of emergency till 24 July, a move that allows the government to restrict freedom of movement.

Warmer weather draws people outdoor in the US

Spring season across the United States and Europe on Saturday drew people out after being indoors for weeks in order to soak the sun. In New York city, the epicentre of coronavirus in the US, police and park officials were spread out and sent over 1,000 officers to enforce social distancing on the warmest day since mid-March.

But they were more likely to break up large groups, leaving the nuisances of social distancing and hanging out safely outside to New Yorkers themselves.

People wearing masks cross the street at Langston Hughes Place in Harlem during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) People wearing masks cross the street at Langston Hughes Place in Harlem during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people need to go outside and enjoy the warm weather. A New York City farmer’s market enforced the familiar 6 feet (2 meters) of space between people waiting to buy spring flowers.

Meanwhile, fighter jets from the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds drew people outside as they flew over Atlanta, Baltimore and Washington in honor of health care workers. In some areas of the United States, reopening is being urged to ease the shutdown of businesses that plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930’s .Webcams showed dozens of people on the beach Saturday, but pools still closed. South Carolina also hasn’t reopened dine-in restaurants, unlike neighbouring Georgia.

Mexican families protest at hospital hit by coronavirus

Families in a satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest tallies of the coronavirus have staged protests to demand news of sick relatives and the return of the bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital.

One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall.

With the US Senate set to reopen, many refuse to get tested

Back in session from Monday the US Senate risks a return of the virus but Congressional leaders are turning down President Donald Trump’s offer of the rapid coronavirus testing used at the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to convene 100 senators at the Capitol during a pandemic gives President Donald Trump the imagery he wants of America getting back to work despite health worries and a lack of testing.

McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that they would respectfully decline the offer and instead direct resources to the front lines where they can do the most good.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that they would respectfully decline the offer and instead direct resources to the front lines where they can do the most good.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senator gathering for the first time since March risks lawmakers, cooks, cleaners, police force and other workers working at the Capitol complex when the Washington region remains under stay at home orders.

Although Trump himself offered Congress access to the instant virus test system used to screen visitors to the White House But in an extraordinary rebuff McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that they would respectfully decline the offer and instead direct resources to the front lines where they can do the most good.

Senators face few new rules for operating in the pandemic beyond the recommendations that they wear masks, blue face coverings will be available for free, keep their distance and leave most staff at home Hand sanitizer is back in stock But public access will be limited including at public hearings The Capitol itself remains closed to visitors and tours.

Australia fights virus clusters as country eases distancing rules

Australia’s state of Victoria saw its highest increase in new coronavirus cases in weeks on Sunday and New South Wales state struggled with a cluster of infections at an aged care facility, as parts of the country began easing distancing rules.Thirteen new cases were recorded in Victoria on Sunday, health officials said, with six of the cases related to an infections cluster at a meat processing facility in Melbourne.

Australia and its neighbour New Zealand, which have closed borders and imposed lockdowns and tight social restrictions, have been hailed for containing COVID-19 outbreaks, but the measures are set to push both economies into recession.

China reports a spike in people hitting the roads

China’s most populous cities saw a spike in outbound travellers, tourists and day-trippers on May 1, the first day of a long holiday weekend, led by Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic that first struck the country late last year.

The number of people travelling outside their home cities jumped nearly 50% at the start of the Labour Day weekend, compared with the first day of the Tomb Sweeping holiday on April 4, Reuters reported.

The increase in outbound travel during the five-day holiday, one of China’s peak tourism periods each year, would help lift the travel and hospitality sectors that have been hit hard by disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

