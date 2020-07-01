Coronavirus Global Updates, 01 July: US records biggest single day spike; Australia to lockdown 3 lakh people in Melbourne

Around 400 million full time jobs were lost in the second quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo) Around 400 million full time jobs were lost in the second quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus global updates: With over 5,10,000 fatalities, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 10,450,000 people across the world. Everyday over 1 lakh cases are being reported making the pandemic grow at a relatively faster pace than before.

Brazil reported the highest one day case spike on Wednesday with 32,000 new cases followed by the US that reported more than 25,000 fresh infections. The two nations are also the world’s worst affected places of the pandemic.

As the United States reported its biggest single day spike since the pandemic began in the country, government’s top heath expert has warned that the US could start witnessing “100,000 new cases” , unless a national plan to curb the virus comes into the picture.

The European Union announced it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries and possibly China soon. Nationals from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay have been allowed to enter the bloc.

Meanwhile, UN’s labour organisation has said that around 400 million full time jobs were lost in the second quarter of 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic has taken a much heavier toll on jobs then predicted. The global job situation does not see a possible recovery in the next 6 months it added.

Here are the top global developments today

US records biggest one day spike till now

Reporting more than 47,000 cases on Tuesday, the United States witnessed its biggest single day spike since the pandemic began in the country, according to a Reuters tally.

Southern parts of the country like California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new epicentres of the pandemic, reporting record increases in covid cases.

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new epicenters of the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that the daily increase in new cases could reach 100,000 unless a nationwide push was made to curb the disease. “I am very concerned because it could get very bad.We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk,” he said.

More than 126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and millions have lost their jobs as states and major cities ordered residents to stay home and businesses closed.

US in far better position to battle virus, says Vice President Pence

Even as the coronavirus cases show no signs of slowing down, US Vice President Mike Pence is stressing the country is in a far better position to battle the coronavirus than it was months ago.

“We want to assure you that we are more ready than ever before to meet this coronavirus pandemic” he said at the coronavirus task force briefing.

Australia to lock down 300,000 in Melbourne suburbs after coronavirus spike

Around 300,000 people in the north of Australia’s Melbourne will be under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday.

Residents of North Melbourne will only be allowed to go out for availing essential services.

From midnight, more than 30 suburbs in Australia’s second-biggest city will return to Stage 3 restrictions, the third-strictest level in curbs to control the pandemic. That means residents will be confined to home except for grocery shopping, health appointments, work or caregiving, and exercise.

New Zealand reports no new cases for the 2nd day

New Zealand reported a second consecutive day of no new cases after 2 new cases from abroad broke the country’s 24 straight day record of no fresh cases.

Commuters wait for transport at a bus interchange in Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to the health officials, the country has no known case of community transmission and currently has 22 active cases all of them foreign returnees. Out of these 21 are still in government-run quarantine.

Philippines extends lockdown in central city

The Philippines’ central city, Cebu which is now the hotspot for coronavirus in the country will remain under lockdown till July 15, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday night. The capital city and the rest of the country is set to remain under lighter quarantine measures.

The country has reported 1,266 deaths till now.

The Philippines has among the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia with more than 37,500 people infected including 1,266 who have died.

South Korea has started supply of remdesivir for severe covid cases

South Korea begins supply of the antiviral drug “remdesivir” for the treatment of coronavirus on Wednesday and started providing tablets of the antiviral drug to patients in critical care.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is also used in the treatment of the ebola virus.

The medication developed by US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. will be used for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Last month, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, South Korea’s drug safety watchdog, approved the use of remdesivir as a treatment drug for Covid-19.

South Korea mulling listing “churches” as high risk zones

After 40 of the country’s new confirmed cases were reported from churches, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Syekyun said that the government is declaring the religious facilities to be on the list of high risk venues just like the night clubs and bars.

People have not been following People have not been following social distancing norms diligently at churches, the PM said.

He urged people to refrain from visiting from religious gatherings and criticised churches and other facilities for failing to implement proper preventive measures.

“If religious facilities continue to be an environment for infections by failing to implement antivirus measures it will be inevitable for the government to designate them as high risk facilities and enforce strong restrictions”. Chung said.

Japan could reimpose state of emergency in a worst case scenario, says chief cabinet secretary

In the worst case scenario, Japan could reimpose a state of emergency Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday. However the country is currently in no need of an emergency situation he added.

Tokyo has been reporting over 50 new cases daily since the past 5 days as of Tuesday. Still, Tokyo along with the rest of Japan has had a lower rate of infection than many countries. Japan has had nearly 19,000 diagnosed with 974 deaths.

Italy to have coronavirus quarantine for incoming international flights

Italy registered its first positive case Feb 21 and for weeks had the world's highest death toll.

A day after the EU reopened its border to travellers from 14 countries, Italy Health Minister Roberto Speranza said it was taking a line of caution by requiring fiduciary quarantine for visitors from the 14 countries.

Nationals from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay have been allowed to enter the bloc.

Italy registered its first positive case Feb 21 and for weeks had the world’s highest death toll.

Brazil military moves to protect Indigenous people from COVID-19

Brazil’s military has been testing and delivering protective supplies and medicines to the indigenous tribal population residing in the country’s Amazon region. Till now no one has tested positive, but the pandemic is threatening to decimate hundreds of Amazon tribes that have no immunity to external diseases.

No positive cases have emerged till now amongst the Brazilian tribal population.

The main goal of this joint operation by the armed forces is to track COVID-19 caeses in the nearby villages,” naval medic Captain Jarbas de Souza said.

Scottish firm to trial T cells as possible COVID-19 treatment

T cell treatment for coronavirus that aims at reducing the need for intensive care among hospitalised patients is under clinical trials a Scottish biotechnology firm said on Tuesday. T cells are white blood cells that form a key part of the immune system and scientists are hopeful they could play a key role in helping reduce the risk of coronavirus.

Here are some other important developments

China reported 3 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, down from 19 a day earlier.

Oregon extends coronavirus emergency for 60 more days, Oregon Gov Kate Brown said.

US senate extends coronavirus relief program that provides subsidies for small business Tuesday.

First positive case emerges in the US asylum seekers camp at the US-Mexico border.

Mexico reported over 5,400 new coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities.

