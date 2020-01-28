Coronavirus outbreak triggers panic across globe; toll touches 106

Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with a coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province (AP) Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with a coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province (AP)

With isolated cases of the dangerous new coronavirus cropping up in a number of countries, health officials across the globe are on high alert. The virus has killed 106 people in China so far and infected more than 4,520 globally, most of them in China.

The outbreak has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and there’s no vaccine to fight it as of now. Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, is under lockdown.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the common symptoms of the virus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Infections have been confirmed in over 14 countries including the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. In India, isolated cases are under supervision.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

The crisis has emerged as an unexpected challenge for President Xi Jinping. Chinese officials say its incubation period could range from one to 14 days, and it is infectious during that time. 100 deaths have been reported in China’ Hubei province alone. While no death has been reported outside China, countries across the globe have stepped up security

Here’s how countries are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

United States: On January 23, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members. The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and one in Illinois.

Thailand: 14 cases have been reported from here. Five of the new cases reported today, aged 6 to 70 years, came from Hubei province and are part of the same family, the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Tanarak Plipat, told reporters.

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Yet to get solid reply from embassy, say Indian students in Wuhan

A girl wearing a mask sits on a suitcase while waiting to check-in to a flight to Shanghai at the Vaclav Havel International Airport in Prague, Czech Republic (AP) A girl wearing a mask sits on a suitcase while waiting to check-in to a flight to Shanghai at the Vaclav Havel International Airport in Prague, Czech Republic (AP)

Japan: Three cases of coronavirus have been reported from Japan. Japan’s government will send a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday night to evacuate its nationals wishing to return home. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters the flight can carry around 200 passengers but added about 650 Japanese citizens are hoping to come back to Japan. Those with symptoms such as fever will be sent to hospital on landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, while those with no signs of virus can go home and then to work or school, but will be advised to avoid crowds and take their temperatures twice a day.

Australia: Five cases have been reported from Australia. While one patient is from Melbourne, four others are from Sydney.

Taiwan: Taiwan has reported five cases of the infection. Taiwan has also tightened curbs on Chinese visitors to the island amid the coronavirus outbreak and said it will make sure people are not breaking a temporary ban on exporting face masks. Taiwan has stepped up inspections at airports, asking arrivals to fill out health declaration forms, and has formed a task force to ensure the island can properly deal with the virus.

Singapore: Singapore has seen five cases of coronavirus.

Explained: Why China has emerged as the epicentre of global outbreaks of disease

Students wear masks to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at a high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP) Students wear masks to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at a high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP)

Hong Kong: Hospital workers in Hong Kong are trying to prepare for an outbreak of coronavirus cases — with memories of the SARS epidemic of the early 2000s still fresh. Eight cases have been reported.

South Korea: South Korea, which has registered dour cases till now, plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan. The country also said was going “all-out” to contain the outbreak and vowed to stabilise financial markets should volatility worsen.

Malaysia: Four coronavirus cases have been reported from Malaysia.

France: France is also working to evacuate its residents from Wuhan. Three people have been isolated — all Chinese citizens who recently returned from travels there

Vietnam: Vietnam has also reported two cases.

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Government considering evacuation of Indians stranded in Wuhan

Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

Canada: Canada, which has two confirmed cases of the virus and is investigating 19 potential cases, warned its citizens to avoid travel to Hubei.

Germany: Germany confirmed its first case of the virus this morning. Officials said the man is being medically monitored and isolated. Persons who were in close contact with the man are being informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures. It will evacuate 90 citizens living in China’s Wuhan region

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka suspended its policy of granting visa on arrival for Chinese travellers after authorities detected the country’s first coronavirus infection. Some 65 Sri Lankan students in China returned by Monday. Another flight to evacuate students is due to leave on Tuesday. A total of 204 students have been evacuated in the last three days.

Nepal: One case has been confirmed in Nepal

Cambodia: Cambodia confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country. Cambodia, which has a large population of Chinese investors and workers, is on high alert

Read | China’s coronavirus has revived global economic fears

In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, wearing a mask arrives to inspect the National Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea (AP) In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, wearing a mask arrives to inspect the National Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Spain’s government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from the Wuhan area. Britain is talking to international partners to find solutions to help British and other foreign nationals leave Wuhan

Russia has been in talks with China about evacuating its nationals from Wuhan and Hubei province. Authorities in Myanmar said they had cancelled a planned evacuation of 60 students from Mandalay who were studying in Wuhan. Kyaw Yin Myint, a spokesman for the Mandalay municipal government, told Reuters that a “final decision” had been made to send them back after 14 days, once the virus’ incubation period had passed

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd