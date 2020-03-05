Coronavirus detected in 80 countries as global toll rises to 3,280

Coronavirus outbreak: An employee puts stripes on protective face masks at Destra Brasil factory in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters Photo: Amanda Perobelli) Coronavirus outbreak: An employee puts stripes on protective face masks at Destra Brasil factory in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters Photo: Amanda Perobelli)

The coronavirus outbreak has been reported in over 80 countries, with the death toll pegged at 3,280 and 95,400 people infected. Of these, China has reported 3,012 deaths and 80,409 positive cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday said the mortality rate of the virus was 3.4 per cent. In comparison, the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) killed about 10 per cent of patients infected, while the seasonal flu’s death rate is 0.1 per cent.

After China, South Korea accounts for the most number of cases at 5,766, with 35 deaths. In Italy, meanwhile, over a 100 deaths have been reported and more than 3,000 people infected by the virus.

Read the latest news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Coronavirus and the global economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a lower growth rate for 2020, below the 2.9 per cent expansion achieved in 2019. In January, it had estimated a 3.3 per cent growth as US-China trade tensions eased. Addressing the press, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the spread of the virus would take global output gains to their slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fund also announced a $50 billion package to help poor and middle-income countries with weak health systems respond to the epidemic.

Asian shares rallied for the fourth consecutive session Thursday, tracking US markets. Dow surged 4.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22 per cent and the Nasdaq 3.85 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9 per cent; Australian shares traded 1.1 per cent higher and Shanghai blue chips put on 1.3 per cent.

In India, the Sensex jumped nearly 300 points in early trade, while the broader Nifty rose nearly 50 points.

There are two types of coronavirus, say researchers

Scientists in China believe there are two types of coronavirus that are causing infections. A preliminary study conducted by researchers from Peking University showed an aggressive type associated with the outbreak in Wuhan, which accounted for about 70 per cent of analysed strains, while 30 per cent was linked to a less aggressive type, reported Reuters.

“These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” they wrote.

Coronavirus outbreak: The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. California’s first coronavirus fatality is an elderly patient who apparently contracted the illness on a cruise. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Coronavirus outbreak: The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. California’s first coronavirus fatality is an elderly patient who apparently contracted the illness on a cruise. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Coronavirus outbreak in the US: Toll rises to 11

A resident of California succumbed to the coronavirus on Thursday, taking the toll due in the country to 11. This was the first fatality outside Washington state. The victim was an elderly person and had returned in February from a San Francisco-Mexico cruise, raising fears that more people could have contracted the infection on board.

The ship, which is currently docked off Mexico, has been recalled to San Francisco. According to a report in The Associated Press, passengers on board The Grand Princess have been asked to isolate themselves in their cabins and contact a doctor if they develop any symptoms of the virus.

Explained | Why cruise ships are especially vulnerable during outbreaks of disease

According to NYT, at least 11 passengers and 10 crew members were showing symptoms of the virus. It quoted California Governor Gavin Newsom as saying at least 2,500 people had been aboard the ship.

Japan keen to host Olympics despite coronavirus outbreak

Japan has said it is committed to hosting the Olympics in July, despite COVID-19 spreading to new parts of the country — one case has been reported in the Shiga prefecture. Japan’s Olympics minister told Parliament Thursday: “Based on the fact that the IOC never mentioned about cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Games at its meeting yesterday, I don’t expect a cancellation notice or anything of that sort.” Japan has confirmed 1,036 cases of coronavirus.

Not just the Olympics, the sporting world has taken a big hit due to coronavirus. In Italy, for instance, all major events will be played without fans for one month. This includes top-flight Serie A soccer games.

Does heat kill coronavirus? As summer approaches, scientists are watching whether the novel coronavirus will be affected by temperature. Temperature did affect the spread of the SARS-CoV infection, which also spreads by droplets like COVID-19. On the other hand, the MERS coronavirus spread in Saudi Arabia in the month of August. So, it's too early to say whether heat will kill the coronavirus.

Other global news on the coronavirus outbreak

* The outbreak of the disease has led to Saudi Arabia banning pilgrims from visiting the holy city of Mecca. Iran has also cancelled Friday’s Islamic prayers in all major cities.

* The James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ has been delayed, and will now be released only on November 25. Don’t miss our story on how coronavirus is affecting Hollywood.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tourists outside the Louvre in Paris, France. (Reuters Photo; Benoit Tessier) Coronavirus outbreak: Tourists outside the Louvre in Paris, France. (Reuters Photo; Benoit Tessier)

* The Louvre in Paris has reopened after a three-day closure. Employees have been briefed and measures have been taken — such as distributing disinfectant gels and giving staff time to wash their hands — in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, staff will only have to stand at the entrance to the room where Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’ is kept, rather than inside. The museum will also no longer accept cash.

* British artist Eric Drass has released what he says is the ‘sound of COVID-19’. He has based his track on the DNA sequence of the coronavirus after the genome sequence was released by The National Center for Biotechnology Information of the NIH. He then converted the sequence into musical notes.

Coronavirus outbreak in India:

The number of people infected by the coronavirus in India rose to 29 on Wednesday including 16 Italian tourists and their driver, three people in Kerala (who have recovered), one in Hyderabad, two in New Delhi and six in Agra. The government has ramped up efforts to screen passengers arriving from other countries.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave a statement in Parliament today on how India is tacking the virus. He claimed measures have been taken since January 17 this year. “I am reviewing the situation daily. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation,” he told members.

(With inputs from agencies, NYT)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd