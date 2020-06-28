Coronavirus Global Cases Updates, 28 June: Cases surpass 10 million mark

Workers wearing protective suits register people for coronavirus tests at a community health clinic in Beijing, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo) Workers wearing protective suits register people for coronavirus tests at a community health clinic in Beijing, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in the world surpassed 10 million on Sunday, Reuters reported. As many as 4,97,000 people have died due to the disease. Half of the the reported infections are known to have recovered.

North America, Latin America and Europe each account for around 25 per cent of the cases, while Asia and the Middle East have reported around 11 per cent and 9 per cent of the total cases.



India reports over 19,000 new cases of Covid-19

India reported over 19,000 cases of coronavirus and 410 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,28,859, with 16,095 deaths so far. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

While active infections stand at 2,03,051, there are 3,09,713 patients who have already recovered. The last one lakh cases have been added in less than a week. Amid the surge, several states have reimposed full or partial lockdown.

62 new cases in South Korea

South Korea confirmed 62 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Associated Press reported. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 12,715 with 282 deaths.

The Korea Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said 11,364 of them have recovered while 1,069 are in quarantine for Covid-19 treatment. Out of the new cases, 40 were domestically infected while the rest 22 came from overseas. It said 26 of the domestic cases were detected in Seoul metropolitan area, which is densely populated.

China reports 17 new cases of coronavirus

China reported 17 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, with all but three from domestic transmission in Beijing. No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The country has reported 83,500 cases and 4,634 deaths so far.

Many people traveled during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival ended on Saturday, but anti-crowding measures were in force nationwide.

Brazil coronavirus cases cross 1.3 million

Gravediggers wearing protective suits rest between burials at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 27, 2020. (Reuters) Gravediggers wearing protective suits rest between burials at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Brazil recorded 38,693 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 1,109 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The country has reported around 13,13,667 cases of coronavirus, with about 57,070 fatalities so far.

Rural areas in United States reporting rise in cases

The United States is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections, with states states like Texas and Florida reporting thousands of new cases every day, the Associated Press reported. Some places that appeared to have avoided the worst are seeing surges in infections.

Many rural counties in states including California, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Florida have seen cases rise to more than double in a week, as per data from the John Hopkins University (JHU).

In Kansas, where livestock outnumber people, reported cases have more than doubled in recent weeks. On June 5, the seven-day average for daily new cases was around 96, by Friday, it went up to 211. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas ordered employees and business patrons to wear masks, when 6 feet of separation isn’t possible.

The daily number of confirmed cases rose to 45,300 from the previous day’s record of 40,000, as per JHU. Daily deaths have come down to around 600 from a peak of 2,200 in mid-April.

The United State accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with as many as 2.5 million cases and about 1,25,000 deaths.

Angela Merkel cautions: Coronavirus pandemic is far from over

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Saturday cautioned that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. German authorities renewed a lockdown in a region of about 5,00,000 people in the past week after 1,300 slaughterhouse workers tested positive for Covid-19. “It’s easy to forget because Germany has gotten through the crisis well so far, but that doesn’t mean we are protected, that the risk has been averted; that is not the case, as is demonstrated by these regional outbreaks.

Victoria steps up efforts to contain Covid-19

Victoria state in Australia stepped up efforts to contain a rise in Covid-19 cases by ordering mandatory testing of all travelers returning from overseas. The state government said travelers in mandatory quarantine will be tested twice, on the third and the eleventh days of their 14-day isolation.

As many as 49 new cases were reported on Sunday. New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia reported three new cases while Western Australia reported one case.

