Vaccine for new coronavirus ‘COVID-19’ could be ready in 18 months: WHO

By: Reuters | Geneva | Published: February 11, 2020 9:27:55 pm
The first vaccine targeting China’s coronavirus could be available in 18 months, “so we have to do everything today using available weapons”, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Tuesday.
He said the virus had been named COVID-19, explaining that it was important to avoid stigma and that other names could be inaccurate.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.