Saturday, April 18, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus global LIVE updates: Toll crosses 1,50,000; Trump urges states to lift restrictions

The United States has recorded the highest death toll (32,917) in the world, followed by Italy (22,170), although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.

April 18, 2020
Healthcare workers wait for test subjects at a drive-in COVID-19 testing center Friday, April 17, 2020, in Shawnee, Kansas

At least 2.2 million have been infected worldwide and at least 153,177 people have died since the outbreak began, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has recorded the highest death toll (32,917) in the world, followed by Italy (22,170), although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 18,681.

Even as the number of cases in the US crossed 6,60,800, President Donald Trump appears to be encouraging resistance to stay at home orders aimed at containing the coronavirus that have thrown millions of Americans out of work. He also lashed out at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he should “get out there and get the job done.” New York, with more than 10,000 deaths, is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in the United States.

Meanwhile, China, after sharp criticism from other countries of under-reporting COVID-19 data, revised its death toll to 4,632, reporting 1,290 additional fatalities in Wuhan. The World Health Organization said that it was “an attempt to leave no case undocumented” after medical services in Wuhan were overwhelmed at the start of the outbreak.

Follow coronavirus LIVE updates for key developments around the globe today:

09:01 (IST)18 Apr 2020
Japan surpasses 10,000 virus cases; Abe stresses importance of social distancing

Japan had 556 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing a national total to 9,795, the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Saturday. With an addition of 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, Japan now has 10,507 cases altogether, surpassing the 10,000-mark about three months after the first case was found in the country. Nearly one-third of the domestic cases come from Tokyo, where daily surge in the cases has overburdened hospitals, triggering fear of the collapse of medical system. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded his April 7 state of emergency, which was limited to Tokyo and six other urban prefectures, to all of Japan on Thursday. He expressed concern at a news conference Friday that people are not observing the government-requested social distancing as much as they should

08:51 (IST)18 Apr 2020
China will push ahead with reopening its economy

China faces a drawn-out struggle to revive an economy that suffered its biggest contraction since possibly the mid-1960s after millions of people were told to stay home to fight the coronavirus. The world’s second-largest economy shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after factories, offices and shopping malls were closed to contain the outbreak, official data showed Friday.

Photo credit AP

08:39 (IST)18 Apr 2020
China reports 27 news cases

China has reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as it tries to stem an upsurge in infections in a northeastern province bordering Russia. Twenty of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, including 13 Chinese nationals who had returned recently from Russia. The land border with Russia has been closed. China's official death toll rose sharply to 4,632, reflecting a major upwards revision the previous day by authorities in Wuhan, the nation's hardest-hit city. The latest confirmed cases brought the total to 82,719, of which 77,029 have recovered and been discharged, the National Health Commission said.

08:38 (IST)18 Apr 2020

Hi, welcome to our LIVE blog. We you the latest global coronavirus updates.

Medical staffers, wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus, one of them with a thermometer, walk inside Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo)

Here are the latest developments from elsewhere around the world:

Chile will become the first country to issue “immunity cards” to those who have recovered from Covid-19, exempting holders from quarantine so that they can return to work.

More than 14,000 have died in UK hospitals The British government announced that a further 847 people have died in UK hospitals, taking the total to 14,576 since the outbreak began. That represents slightly decelerated growth. But the figures do not take into account those who have died in other settings.

Russia records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases in a day In the last 24 hours, Russia recorded a record 4,070 coroanvirus cases totalling down to 32,008 and officials warned that Moscow was two to three weeks away from a peak in infections. Official figures showed more than half of the new cases were registered in Moscow and the surrounding region. So far 273 deaths have been recorded in Russia, including 41 in the last 24 hours. Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova in a video released on social media said, “The peak in morbidity should arrive in the next two to three weeks.” The lockdown in the country will be observed till May 1.

Italy prepares for immunity Covid-19 tests As part of its efforts to reopen after a week-long shutdown, Italy will begin administering Covid-19 immunity tests on an initial 1,50,000 people in early May. Italy’s commissioner for the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri, told state-run RAI news Thursday that the government hopes the first wave of tests will progressively grow in number and become the national standard.

The European epicentre of the pandemic, Italy has imposed a lockdown through May 3.

