Coronavirus global LIVE updates: Toll crosses 1,50,000; Trump urges states to lift restrictions

At least 2.2 million have been infected worldwide and at least 153,177 people have died since the outbreak began, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has recorded the highest death toll (32,917) in the world, followed by Italy (22,170), although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 18,681.
Even as the number of cases in the US crossed 6,60,800, President Donald Trump appears to be encouraging resistance to stay at home orders aimed at containing the coronavirus that have thrown millions of Americans out of work. He also lashed out at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he should “get out there and get the job done.” New York, with more than 10,000 deaths, is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in the United States.
Meanwhile, China, after sharp criticism from other countries of under-reporting COVID-19 data, revised its death toll to 4,632, reporting 1,290 additional fatalities in Wuhan. The World Health Organization said that it was “an attempt to leave no case undocumented” after medical services in Wuhan were overwhelmed at the start of the outbreak.
Japan had 556 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing a national total to 9,795, the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Saturday. With an addition of 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, Japan now has 10,507 cases altogether, surpassing the 10,000-mark about three months after the first case was found in the country. Nearly one-third of the domestic cases come from Tokyo, where daily surge in the cases has overburdened hospitals, triggering fear of the collapse of medical system. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded his April 7 state of emergency, which was limited to Tokyo and six other urban prefectures, to all of Japan on Thursday. He expressed concern at a news conference Friday that people are not observing the government-requested social distancing as much as they should
China faces a drawn-out struggle to revive an economy that suffered its biggest contraction since possibly the mid-1960s after millions of people were told to stay home to fight the coronavirus. The world’s second-largest economy shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after factories, offices and shopping malls were closed to contain the outbreak, official data showed Friday.
Photo credit AP
China has reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as it tries to stem an upsurge in infections in a northeastern province bordering Russia. Twenty of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, including 13 Chinese nationals who had returned recently from Russia. The land border with Russia has been closed. China's official death toll rose sharply to 4,632, reflecting a major upwards revision the previous day by authorities in Wuhan, the nation's hardest-hit city. The latest confirmed cases brought the total to 82,719, of which 77,029 have recovered and been discharged, the National Health Commission said.
Hi, welcome to our LIVE blog. We you the latest global coronavirus updates.