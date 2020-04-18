Coronavirus global LIVE updates: Toll crosses 1,50,000; Trump urges states to lift restrictions

Healthcare workers wait for test subjects at a drive-in COVID-19 testing center Friday, April 17, 2020, in Shawnee, Kansas Healthcare workers wait for test subjects at a drive-in COVID-19 testing center Friday, April 17, 2020, in Shawnee, Kansas

At least 2.2 million have been infected worldwide and at least 153,177 people have died since the outbreak began, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has recorded the highest death toll (32,917) in the world, followed by Italy (22,170), although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 18,681.

Even as the number of cases in the US crossed 6,60,800, President Donald Trump appears to be encouraging resistance to stay at home orders aimed at containing the coronavirus that have thrown millions of Americans out of work. He also lashed out at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he should “get out there and get the job done.” New York, with more than 10,000 deaths, is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in the United States.

Meanwhile, China, after sharp criticism from other countries of under-reporting COVID-19 data, revised its death toll to 4,632, reporting 1,290 additional fatalities in Wuhan. The World Health Organization said that it was “an attempt to leave no case undocumented” after medical services in Wuhan were overwhelmed at the start of the outbreak.