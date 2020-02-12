Coronavirus outbreak: Imran Khan issues order to ensure safety of Pakistani students in China

The official death toll due to coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei province rose to 1,113 Tuesday. (Reuters/File) The official death toll due to coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei province rose to 1,113 Tuesday. (Reuters/File)

In the wake of growing concerns over the deadly coronavirus in China, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the country will do everything possible for the Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease.

“I have issued instructions to our Foreign Office and Overseas Ministry to do everything possible for our students who are stuck in Wuhan city,” Khan tweeted.

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s tweet came a week after India said it can consider evacuating Pakistani students from Wuhan—the capital of Hubei province—“if such a situation arises”.

Asked about pleas by Pakistani students and whether India could help them, MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, “No such request has been received… But if such a situation arises and keeping in mind the resources available, we can look into it.”

The official death toll due to coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei province rose to 1,113 Tuesday even though new cases of the infection were the lowest reported since January, according to the National Health Commission.

India’s first coronavirus positive patient, currently admitted to the isolation ward at the Thrissur Medical College in Kerala, is on her way to recovery, a top source within the state health department confirmed Monday.

Meanwhile, the total cases of the new coronavirus in China have now surpassed 44,000, according to the WHO and Chinese health officials.

On the other hand, as the coronavirus spread to different parts of the world, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tuesday warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

