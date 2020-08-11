Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

In this March 31 photo: A teddy bear hangs on a fence outside a house in Christchurch, New Zealand as part of an international movement in which people are placing teddy bears in their windows during coronavirus lockdowns to brighten the mood and give children a game to play by spotting the bears in their neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation’s largest city, will be moved to Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed. She said the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2.

New Zealand got rid of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease. That stopped its spread. For the past three months, the only new cases have been a handful of returning travelers who have been quarantined at the border.

On Monday, Ardern launched her campaign for a second term by reminding voters of her leadership credentials and pledging to steer the country through the economic crisis unleashed by Covid-19.

The success of New Zealand’s lockdown means it now has “one of the most open economies in the world” and a head start on its recovery, Ardern said.

