COP31: 2026 could end up as one of the four warmest years ever

The annual year-ending climate meeting opened in the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday with another sobering reminder from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) about the steadily worsening climate situation.

In its annual State of the Climate Report, released on the opening day of the COP31 climate meeting, the WMO said 2026 could end up as one of the warmest ever, almost certainly among the top four warmest years.

The average global temperature between January and September this year was 1.47 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial times (the average of the 1850-1900 period), the WMO report said. It is higher than the full-year averages in 2025 and 2023, and only slightly lower than 2024, which remains the warmest year on record.

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The remaining three months of this year are unlikely to bring down the average so far, considering the prevailing El Niño conditions, which have a general warming impact on the planet. Thus, it is very likely that 2026 ends up as the second warmest year.

The State of the Climate Report, considered one of the most authoritative assessments of global climate change, also revealed that greenhouse gas emissions—the main driver of rising global temperatures—were still going up and reached new record levels in 2025. Measurements from benchmark monitoring stations indicate a continued increase in 2026 as well. Even after three decades of global discussions, international legal arrangements, and resource allocation, the world has not even begun reducing its emissions.

For the climate negotiators assembled in Antalya for the two-week conference, this is no new information. They have been getting similar messages for several years now, with every climate assessment pointing to the steadily worsening situation. But the negotiators are now more helpless than ever in changing the situation in any significant manner in the short term, at least.

A familiar stalemate—the need for more money

COP31 is one of the most low-key climate conferences in years. No major decisions or outcomes are expected. Most discussions are likely to focus on finding ways to speed up the implementation of promised climate actions. But that too runs into a familiar stalemate—the need for more money.

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The recent case of Nepal, which has been promised $20 million from the Loss and Damage Fund against a requirement of at least $2 billion for recovery and reconstruction following the devastating flash floods in August, shows the huge gap between what is required and what the world as a whole can provide to meet the challenge.

A similar gap exists in climate action as well. The world has to collectively reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030 to give itself the slimmest chance of keeping global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial times. But at the current rate of climate action, even a 2 per cent reduction seems unlikely. As the latest State of the Climate Report points out, emissions have not even begun to reduce. They are still rising.

That’s why two reports by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) earlier this year concluded that the 1.5 degrees Celsius target had now gone firmly out of reach. This was the first such assessment by any scientific body. Until now, all climate assessments offered a narrow window of opportunity, however unrealistic, of meeting the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, said COP31 needed to “supercharge” global efforts to tackle climate change, but he was also realistic about what it could deliver.

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“No COP is a silver bullet. No single conference can bridge the chasm between the science and reality. We must deal with the world as it is, not as we might wish it to be. Every recent COP has delivered strides forward. This one must too,” he said.

Boosting electricity’s share of global energy use

Like all previous COP hosts, Turkey decided to launch a few voluntary initiatives to create momentum for greater climate action. The most important initiative seeks to increase the share of electricity in global energy consumption to at least 30 per cent by 2035 from the current levels of about 20 per cent. It is not very evident, but electricity serves only a small fraction of the world’s energy needs even today. Most of the energy consumption happens in non-electric forms, like oil and gas.

But newer and cleaner sources of electricity, like solar, wind or nuclear, can be consumed only in the form of electricity. That means all processes that currently use oil, gas or other non-electric forms of energy for a variety of reasons need to get electrified.

Turkey has proposed a global coalition to try to achieve at least 30 per cent electrification. But this is a voluntary initiative that countries can choose to join if they wish to. This is not a decision that will come out of the negotiated COP process.