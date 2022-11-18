No quick resolution in sight, COP27 all set to go in extra-time

The European Union seemingly gave in to a key demand of the developing countries for setting up of a separate fund for loss and damage, but the conditions attached to its support opened up several other faultlines. The stalemate at the climate change conference continued on Friday, well after the EU announced its support to the loss and damage finance facility on Thursday night.

The EU, initially hesitant to back the proposal, said it would have no objection to the fund, but it would be open to creation of a new fund but only if it received contributions from all the countries that were in a position to contribute, a condition clearly aimed at roping in large economies like China and India, but something that these countries are unlikely to agree to.

Under the international climate change arrangement, only the rich and the industrialised countries, named in a list when the UN Framework Agreement on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was agreed upon in 1992, are responsible for providing finance for all sorts of climate change needs. China, and India, both much smaller economies then, are classified as developing countries, with no obligation to provide money. The EU has been repeatedly demanding that countries like China — it has not mentioned India by name — which is one of the strongest economies now, must be asked to share the financial burden of climate change. Both China and India have rejected such demands.

But this is not the only condition that other countries would find difficult to agree to. The EU has linked its support to loss and damage facility to greater emission reduction actions by all countries before 2030. More specifically, it has said that countries must agree to ensure that global emissions peak by 2025, and that the world must pursue efforts to restrict temperature rise to within 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-existing times. As of now, the goal of the Paris Agreement is to ensure that temperature rise is kept “well below” 2 degree Celsius, while making efforts to restrict it to 1.5 degree Celsius.

In addition, the EU has proposed more action on coal and methane, which can become a deal-breaker for countries like India. Taking the Glasgow promise of a “phasedown” of coal further, the EU has said countries must agree to “accelerate” the phase down “as soon as possible” and “submit roadmaps” and annual progress report towards this objective. It has also said that all the countries should sign on to a pledge to reduce their methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. Such a pledge was taken by about 100 countries at the Glasgow meeting last year. Till now about 150 countries have signed on. But some key countries with large dependence on the agriculture sector, including India, have stayed away. Methane emission is a sensitive subject in India because a large contribution comes from the agriculture and livestock sectors.

So, even while some developing countries welcomed the EU offer, saying it represented a forward movement, most have remained sceptical. Moreover, EU was not the only one resisting the proposal to set up a new loss and damage finance facility. The United States continues to be opposed to it.

The tough, rather unworkable, conditions put forward by the EU also means that it is unlikely to contribute much to simplifying the tussle here. Some developing countries also saw this as a ploy to sow divisions in their ranks, since some of them are keenly looking forward for this fund. The EU proposal also makes it clear that the fund would be able to respond to the needs only of the “most vulnerable”. Usually, this refers to the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the small island developing states (SIDS). It is not clear whether a country like Pakistan, which has been in the forefront of the demand for this facility, would be able to access the money in this fund.

Like every previous edition, the Sharm el-Sheikh climate conference was also set to go in extra time, with little progress having been made on the main contentious issues till Friday evening.