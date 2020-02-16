Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
One dead, four wounded in Connecticut club shooting: Police

By: AP | Hartford | Published: February 16, 2020 3:20:01 pm
Connecticut shooting, Connecticut club shooting, Connecticut nightclub shooting, shooting at Connecticut club, shooting at Connecticut, World news, Indian Express A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge’s Facebook pages was not answered.

Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday. Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press.

In a tweet posted around 3 a.m., police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford’s South End. The address provided in the tweet corresponds to the location of Majestic Lounge.

A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge’s Facebook pages was not answered.

Further details, including information about the shooter, weren’t immediately available.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Cicero said police were still in the early stages of investigating and there were “a lot of moving parts.”

