What to know about Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing outbreak in Congo

A health official uses a thermometer to screen people in front of Kibuli Muslim Hospital in Kampala, Uganda. (AP Photo)

The species of Ebola virus causing an outbreak in Congo that has killed more than 130 people is less common than other Ebola viruses, which is complicating the response because there are no specific treatments or vaccines.

“There’s nothing even close to ready for clinical trials,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist who treated patients in West Africa during the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic. “And so that means responders, healthcare workers and other aid workers are really back to the basics.”

Dr. Anne Ancia, a World Health Organization representative who spoke to reporters by video from Bunia in eastern Congo, said the Erbevo vaccine — which was used against a different strain of Ebola — was among those being considered for possible use for the outbreak.