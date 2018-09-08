Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Company agrees to drop Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement

Company agrees to drop Stormy Daniels' hush-money agreement

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.

By: AP | Washington | Published: September 8, 2018 8:22:07 am
Supporters of Stormy Daniels in Salisbury, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The company set up by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney has agreed to rescind Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement and drop its planned $20 million lawsuit against the porn actress for violating the agreement.

An attorney for the company, Essential Consultants, said in a Friday night court filing that the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the agreement.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.

Essential Consultants was set up by Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says he doesn’t have to accept the offer and won’t settle the case without deposing Trump.

Buzzing Now
