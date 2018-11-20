Commuter train derails near Barcelona killing 1, injuring 6

Authorities in Spain say one person has died and six have been slightly injured after a landslide derailed a commuter train traveling toward Barcelona.

The regional civil protection agency says two train cars of a convoy of six went off the tracks at 6.15 a.m. Tuesday (0515 GMT) near Vacarisses, some 45 kilometers northwest of Barcelona.

Spanish railway operator spokesman Antonio Carmona has told local media that heavy rain in the area over the past few days could have caused the landslide.

Around 150 people were traveling on the train, according to the civil protection agency.

Firefighters and emergency workers are working to evacuate the trapped commuters.