Did AI write this Commonwealth Prize-winning story?

The foundation that conferred the award, and Granta, the magazine that published the short story, said they did consider the allegations but could not come to any conclusion on whether they were true.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 21, 2026 12:04 PM IST
commonwealth awardA prestigious literary award-winning story is at the centre of a furore with people speculating if it was written by AI. (AI-generated image)
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Is it human-written or an AI product? How often does this question cross our minds nowadays when we stumble upon a well-composed, meticulously punctuated, flawless piece? A prestigious literary award-winning story is at the centre of a furore just because of this.

A few repetitive patterns in phrasing sentences and the verdict of an AI detection online tool have triggered a huge hue and cry over the possibility of the story having been written, not by a human, but by artificial intelligence (AI).

The foundation that conferred the award, and Granta, the magazine that published the short story, said they did consider the allegations but could not come to any conclusion on whether they were true.

Sigrid Rausing, the publisher of Granta, said: “It may be that the judges have now awarded a prize to an instance of AI plagiarism – we don’t yet know, and perhaps we never will know.”

‘The Serpent in the Grove’, by 61-year-old Trinidadian author Jamir Nazir, was named the winning entry for the Commonwealth short story prize in the Caribbean on Saturday. Soon after Granta magazine published it, online commentators, along with a few literary critics, jumped in to criticise it, calling it “AI-generated”.

According to The Guardian, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Ethan Mollick, called it “a Turing test of sorts” and said, “100% AI generated story just won the Commonwealth prize for the Caribbean region.” To back up his claims, he cited Pangram, an AI detector, which said the work was AI-generated, however, also adding, “Come on, if you know you know.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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