Did AI write this Commonwealth Prize-winning story?

A prestigious literary award-winning story is at the centre of a furore with people speculating if it was written by AI. (AI-generated image)

Is it human-written or an AI product? How often does this question cross our minds nowadays when we stumble upon a well-composed, meticulously punctuated, flawless piece? A prestigious literary award-winning story is at the centre of a furore just because of this.

A few repetitive patterns in phrasing sentences and the verdict of an AI detection online tool have triggered a huge hue and cry over the possibility of the story having been written, not by a human, but by artificial intelligence (AI).

The foundation that conferred the award, and Granta, the magazine that published the short story, said they did consider the allegations but could not come to any conclusion on whether they were true.