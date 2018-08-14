Committed towards peace in Afghanistan: United Nations

The United Nations fully supports all Afghan citizens in exercising their civil and political rights, the statement said. The United Nations fully supports all Afghan citizens in exercising their civil and political rights, the statement said.

The UN has said it remains committed to assisting the people of Afghanistan in conducting their first elections since 2001 and supports the country’s government in its pursuit of democratic development, prosperity and durable peace.

The UN mission in Afghanistan welcomed the recent progress made toward Afghanistan’s parliamentary polls, including candidate vetting and other preparations required for printing ballots on schedule, as testament to the war-torn country’s successful ownership of the electoral process.

“While preparations are on track for holding parliamentary elections on October 20, all parties must perform their respective roles to ensure the necessary timelines and conditions are met,” UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said.

“The government, the electoral management bodies and the country’s political leaders carry the primary responsibility to create the necessary conditions for credible elections to take place,” he said in a statement.

The United Nations remains committed to assisting the efforts of the Afghan people in conducting what are truly Afghan-owned elections for the first time since 2001, the statement said.

The United Nations fully supports all Afghan citizens in exercising their civil and political rights, and continues to support the Afghan government and people of Afghanistan in their pursuit of democratic development, prosperity and durable peace, it said.

The role of the United Nations was to provide technical advice to the electoral management bodies, to coordinate the efforts of the international community, and to channel international funding for the elections, the statement said.

Yamamoto said the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) remained committed to working with Afghan institutions as they implement reforms to enhance transparency and build trust in Afghanistan’s democratic processes, including by promoting the participation of women as voters and as candidates.

“The electoral management bodies have demonstrated that they can respond to constructive criticism, but they need the support of all stakeholders.

“All Afghans have a stake in successful elections, and it is therefore crucial for all Afghans to exercise their civic duty and participate in Afghanistan’s democratic processes,” Yamamoto said.

