‘Spat on, shouted at’: $21 million payout for Columbia Jewish faculty

The settlement fund was described by the EEOC as the largest public settlement of its kind in nearly two decades. (File photo by AP)

Labelled “kapos”, “Nazis”, “Hamas sympathisers” and “self-hating Jews” amid protests on campus against Israel’s war in Gaza, Jewish employees of Columbia University reached a settlement with the Trump administration last year for compensation, The Guardian reported. The agreement included a $21 million fund.

Several Jewish faculty members submitted claims to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as the filing deadline closed this week. They argued that they were targeted not because of anti-Israel protests, but because of their support for Palestinian rights. They claimed that Columbia fostered a hostile environment for Jews who dissented from pro-Israel positions, the report said.

The faculty members criticised what they described as the university’s assumption that all Jews identify with the state of Israel, calling it “textbook antisemitism”. They also argued that Columbia’s efforts to suppress pro-Palestinian speech in the name of Jewish safety had turned Jews into “scapegoats”, The Guardian reported.