What Columbia University’s ‘return to US’ advisory means for Indian students

Under the new rule, international students who hold F and J visas would be admitted to the US for a fixed period up to the program. (Photo: representative image/ Pexels)

Foreign students studying in the United States, especially Indian students, who are outside America on an academic break, have been advised by Columbia University to return by the first week of September, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has made regulatory changes for F and J visa holders.

The advisory by Columbia University comes ahead of the Homeland Security Department’s “final rule” implementation, which replaces “duration of status” with a “fixed time period of admission,” and it is scheduled to take effect from September 15 onwards.

Under the new rule, international students who hold F and J visas would be admitted to the US for a fixed period up to the program that they have opted for and not exceeding four years. Students who wish to stay longer in order to finish their studies would need to apply for an extension.