Colorado-Utah Wildfire: 3 firefighters killed as Snyder fire spreads across 114 sq km

A firefighting aircraft rests on the tarmac at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., as the Snyder Fire burns nearby. (Photo: AP)

Three firefighters have been killed and two others injured after fast-moving wildfires overran their position along the Colorado-Utah border, in one of the deadliest incidents to strike American wildland fire crews this season, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The firefighters were overcome by flames on Saturday in Mesa County, Colorado, during what is known as a burnover when a fire spreads rapidly and cuts off all escape routes. They deployed emergency shelters in a last-ditch attempt to survive.