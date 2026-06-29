Colorado-Utah Wildfire: 3 firefighters killed as Snyder fire spreads across 114 sq km

The US Interior Department confirmed the deaths, saying the crew members worked for the US Wildland Fire Service.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 29, 2026 05:35 AM IST First published on: Jun 29, 2026 at 05:35 AM IST
Western WildfiresA firefighting aircraft rests on the tarmac at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., as the Snyder Fire burns nearby. (Photo: AP)

Three firefighters have been killed and two others injured after fast-moving wildfires overran their position along the Colorado-Utah border, in one of the deadliest incidents to strike American wildland fire crews this season, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The firefighters were overcome by flames on Saturday in Mesa County, Colorado, during what is known as a burnover when a fire spreads rapidly and cuts off all escape routes. They deployed emergency shelters in a last-ditch attempt to survive.

The US Interior Department confirmed the deaths, saying the crew members worked for the US Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service as part of an interagency response to a cluster of fires that merged to form the Snyder Fire. Their names were withheld pending notification of their families.

US Wildfire
Law enforcement officers staff a roadblock as the Snyder Fire burns near Mack, Colo. (Photo: AP)

Temperatures near the fire reached 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, with winds gusting to 44 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, the AP reported.

Fires Spread Across the Western United States

The deaths came as wildfires burned across the wider American West, fuelled by record-low snowpack, high temperatures, and dangerously low humidity. The largest blaze, the Cottonwood Fire in south-west Utah, grew to more than 146 square miles by Sunday, destroying sections of a ski resort and summer cabins.

Most Read
1In a first, Japan to run overnight Shinkansen bullet train on Tokyo-Osaka route
2US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran claims 8 US bases destroyed as Washington says strikes missed their targets
3Saudi Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura, killing 14 people
4Pakistan’s Karachi attack: Militants storm Rangers HQ after blast; 3 security personnel killed
5Iran draws red line on Hormuz after fresh round of strikes with US: Major developments
6‘Face hell’ vs ‘will complete job’: Iran, Trump trade threats as war looms in Gulf
Story continues below this ad
US Wildfire
A firefighting aircraft takes off from Grand Junction, Colorado. (Photo: AP)

Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared an emergency earlier in the week, banning fireworks ahead of the July Fourth holiday. Colorado Governor Jared Polis followed on Saturday, authorising National Guard deployment to assist firefighting efforts.

Nationally, nearly 4,688 square miles have burned since the start of the year, surpassing the 10-year average, according to the AP.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments