Monday, June 20, 2022
Colombia’s election outcome is vote for political change, EU says

EU monitoring mission found Colombia's elections to be free and fair, said Josep Borell, European Union's top diplomat.

By: Reuters | Luxembourg |
June 20, 2022 2:54:10 pm
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said that Colombians had voted for a more equal society by choosing leftist Gustavo Petro as their next president. (Source: DW)

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday that Colombians had voted for a more equal society by choosing leftist Gustavo Petro as their next president.

Borrell also said an EU monitoring mission found the elections to be free and fair.

“The elections in Colombia mark a clear change, Colombians have been voting for political change, looking for a more inclusive and more egalitarian society … I wish the best for the Colombian president-elect,” Borrell told reporters on arrival at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

