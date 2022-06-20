Colombia’s election outcome is vote for political change, EU says

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday that Colombians had voted for a more equal society by choosing leftist Gustavo Petro as their next president.

Borrell also said an EU monitoring mission found the elections to be free and fair.

“The elections in Colombia mark a clear change, Colombians have been voting for political change, looking for a more inclusive and more egalitarian society … I wish the best for the Colombian president-elect,” Borrell told reporters on arrival at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.