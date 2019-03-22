Toggle Menu
Colombia: At least nine killed in explosion amid protestshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/colombia-protests-explosion-bogota-5637431/

Colombia: At least nine killed in explosion amid protests

The incident came on the 10th day of a blockade of the area's major highway. Hundreds of members of indigenous groups have halted traffic on the roadway, demanding land titles and funding for social programs.

Colombia: At least nine people killed in explosion amid protests
Colombia, which has more than 45 million inhabitants, has more than 85 ethnic groups. (Reuters)

At least nine people were killed and four injured in an unexplained explosion on Thursday in an indigenous area in Colombia’s mountainous southwest, local authorities said.

The incident came on the 10th day of a blockade of the area’s major highway. Hundreds of members of indigenous groups have halted traffic on the roadway, demanding land titles and funding for social programs.

One policeman has been killed during the protest, which has caused shortages of gasoline and foodstuffs in some cities. Several vehicles have also been burned.

The explosion on Thursday took place in a house in Dagua municipality, an area largely inhabited by indigenous groups, the provincial government and disaster agency of Valle del Cauca province said.

Colombia, which has more than 45 million inhabitants, has more than 85 ethnic groups. About a million Colombians are members of indigenous groups.

Don't Miss
Citing invite to Hurriyat, India to stay away from Pak’s National Day reception
Cash in circulation jumps 19.1% from pre-demonetisation level

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Women across New Zealand don headscarves to support Muslims after shootings
2 Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU
3 Donald Trump: Time for US to recognise Israeli sovereignty over Golan