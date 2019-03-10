Toggle Menu
Plane crash in central Colombia kills 12

President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said authorities were working to identify the remains.

Wreckage is seen from a Douglas DC-3 passenger aircraft which crashed on the Colombian plains province of Meta, San Martin, Colombia March 9, 2019. (Reuters)

Authorities say a dozen people have been killed in a plane crash in central Colombia.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the DC-3 aircraft declared an emergency late Saturday morning while en route to the city of Villavicencio. Officials later confirmed that all 12 people aboard were killed in the accident.

Members of the Colombian civil defense work where a plane crashed in the Colombian plains province of Meta, San Martin, Colombia March 9, 2019. (Reuters)

The aircraft was reportedly operated by Laser air service and had departed from San Jose del Guaviare.

