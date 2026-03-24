At least 34 killed in Colombia military plane crash, governor says

In this photo distributed by Colombia's Armed Forces press office, people who were injured on a military cargo plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo, arrives at a military base for treatment in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 23, 2026. (Colombia's Armed Forces press office via AP)

​At least ​thirty-four people were ​killed ⁠on Monday when ‌a Colombian Air Force ⁠plane ⁠carrying 125 people ⁠crashed ‌just after ​takeoff, ‌the governor ‌of Colombia’s ​Putumayo ​department ​said.

The accident occurred as the Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo on the border with Peru as it transported troops, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X.

Con profundo dolor informo que un avión Hércules de nuestra @FuerzaAereaCol sufrió un trágico accidente mientras despegaba de Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo), cuando transportaba tropas de nuestra Fuerza Pública.



Unidades militares ya se encuentran en el lugar de los hechos; sin… — Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez S. Orgullosamente Colombiano (@PedroSanchezCol) March 23, 2026

The plane hit the ground just one and a half kilometres away from where it took off, and ammunition being carried on board detonated as a result of fire on the aircraft, he later said.

There was no indication of an “attack by illegal actors,” and the plane was airworthy with a qualified crew ahead of departure, Sanchez added.

Footage from the scene shows thick smoke billowing from the wreckage of a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff.

Atención: Un avión Hércules de la @FuerzaAereaCol se accidentó saliendo de La Tagua, Putumayo. 110 soldados iban a bordo. Ya han sido rescatados 20 militares heridos. Situación en desarrollo. Vía @BluRadioCo pic.twitter.com/Jgb4tw74aP — Ricardo Ospina (@ricarospina) March 23, 2026

The Colombian Air Force reports 114 passengers and 11 crew members were on board, with the cause of the crash still under investigation. Lockheed Martin, the plane’s manufacturer, has expressed condolences and offered support to the investigation