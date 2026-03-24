At least 34 killed in Colombia military plane crash, governor says

At least ​thirty-four people were ​killed ⁠on Monday when ‌a Colombian Air Force ⁠plane ⁠carrying 125 people ⁠crashed ‌just after ​takeoff.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 24, 2026 07:01 AM IST First published on: Mar 24, 2026 at 07:01 AM IST
Colombia Plane CrashIn this photo distributed by Colombia's Armed Forces press office, people who were injured on a military cargo plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo, arrives at a military base for treatment in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 23, 2026. (Colombia's Armed Forces press office via AP)

 ​At least ​thirty-four people were ​killed ⁠on Monday when ‌a Colombian Air Force ⁠plane ⁠carrying 125 people ⁠crashed ‌just after ​takeoff, ‌the governor ‌of Colombia’s ​Putumayo ​department ​said.

The accident occurred as the Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo on the border with Peru as it transported troops, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X.

The plane hit the ground just one and a half kilometres away from where it took off, and ammunition being carried on board detonated as a result of fire on the aircraft, he later said.

There was no indication of an “attack by illegal actors,” and the plane was airworthy with a qualified crew ahead of departure, Sanchez added.

Footage from the scene shows thick smoke billowing from the wreckage of a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff.

The Colombian Air Force reports 114 passengers and 11 crew members were on board, with the cause of the crash still under investigation. Lockheed Martin, the plane’s manufacturer, has expressed condolences and offered support to the investigation

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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