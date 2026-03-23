Colombian military plane crashes with over 100 soldiers onboard

Colombia military plane crash involved a C-130, carrying 110 soldiers occurred near the Peru border during takeoff in the Amazon region. (AP Photo/ Representational)

Colombia’s defence ministry on Monday said that a military plane with 110 soldiers onboard, crashed in the south of the country, near the border with Peru.

The crash took place as the plane, a ​Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane, was taking off ⁠from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in Colombia’s southern ​Amazon region on the border with Peru, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said, Reuters reported.