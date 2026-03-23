Colombian military plane crashes with over 100 soldiers onboard

The crash took place as the plane, a ​Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane, was taking off ⁠from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in Colombia's southern ​Amazon region on the border with Peru.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 23, 2026 10:34 PM IST First published on: Mar 23, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
colombia plane crashColombia military plane crash involved a C-130, carrying 110 soldiers occurred near the Peru border during takeoff in the Amazon region. (AP Photo/ Representational)

Colombia’s defence ministry on Monday said that a military plane with 110 soldiers onboard, crashed in the south of the country, near the border with Peru.

The crash took place as the plane, a ​Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane, was taking off ⁠from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in Colombia’s southern ​Amazon region on the border with Peru, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said, Reuters reported.

“The exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been ​determined. The plane suffered a tragic accident while it was taking off from Puerto Leguízamo, transporting troops of our security forces,” Sanchez added.

Authorities said 110 ​soldiers were on board when the crash took place which was just 3 kilometres from an urban centre, Reuters reported quoting BluRadio.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro said, “I hope there are no fatalities in this horrific accident that should never have happened.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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