Colombian military plane crashes with over 100 soldiers onboard

Colombia’s defence ministry on Monday said that a military plane with 110 soldiers onboard, crashed in the south of the country, near the border with Peru.
The crash took place as the plane, a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane, was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in Colombia’s southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said, Reuters reported.
Atención: Un avión Hércules de la @FuerzaAereaCol se accidentó saliendo de La Tagua, Putumayo. 110 soldados iban a bordo. Ya han sido rescatados 20 militares heridos. Situación en desarrollo. Vía @BluRadioCo pic.twitter.com/Jgb4tw74aP— Ricardo Ospina (@ricarospina) March 23, 2026
“The exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined. The plane suffered a tragic accident while it was taking off from Puerto Leguízamo, transporting troops of our security forces,” Sanchez added.
Authorities said 110 soldiers were on board when the crash took place which was just 3 kilometres from an urban centre, Reuters reported quoting BluRadio.
Colombia President Gustavo Petro said, “I hope there are no fatalities in this horrific accident that should never have happened.”