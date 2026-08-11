Colombia earthquake toll rises to 132: What is the scale of destruction and rescue operations?

At least 132 people are dead after Colombia's strongest earthquake in years hit the western part of the country on Monday.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 11, 2026 07:39 AM IST First published on: Aug 11, 2026 at 06:17 AM IST
Rescue teams search collapsed building in Cali after Colombia earthquakeA rescue worker searches for survivors after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia. (Photo: AP)

A powerful earthquake hit western Colombia on Monday morning, killing at least 132 people and leaving many more feared trapped under fallen buildings. Officials call it the country’s strongest quake in years. President Abelardo de la Espriella has declared a national disaster, just days after taking office.

How strong was the earthquake?

The quake measured magnitude 7.4. It struck at 7:34am local time, at a depth of 103km, according to Colombia’s geological service. Two smaller aftershocks followed, at magnitude 2.8 and 4.8.

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Cars are crushed by debris after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia. (Photo: AP)

The shaking reached far beyond the epicenter. People felt it in Bogotá, about 150 miles away, where alarms went off and residents left buildings as a safety step. Tremors also reached Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama.

Where did the earthquake hit hardest?

The epicenter was near San José del Palmar, a small town in Chocó province. Local mayor León Fabio Marín Moncada told the BBC that, despite damage to roads, no one in the town died or was hurt.

The worst damage was further away, in the coffee-growing city of Pereira, about 55km from the epicenter. Local authorities say at least 40 people died there, and 65 buildings collapsed. Rescue teams believe people are still trapped inside 15 of them. Part of the city is under curfew until 5am Tuesday.

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A rescue worker searches through the rubble after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia. (Photo: AP)

In Cali, about 200km from the epicenter, 32 buildings came down. CNN reports the collapsed structures included the pediatric and newborn units of a hospital. Deaths were also reported in Manizales, Quibdó, Medellín, and across the wider Chocó and Valle del Cauca regions.

What are survivors saying?

Residents described chaotic scenes as the ground shook. Angélica Ávila, staying in a hotel in Manizales, told the BBC that people around her were screaming as walls cracked.

Journalist Luis Felipe Molina, also in Manizales, said his building held up because of the city’s strict earthquake building codes. He told BBC Mundo it was “a terrible and terrifying experience.”

Dan Cutler, a British tourist in Cali, said he and his partner ran outside in their pyjamas when the shaking began. He told the BBC he had “never experienced anything like it.”

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How is the government responding?

President de la Espriella, who took office just three days earlier, declared a national disaster. This gives him special powers to move government money quickly toward the emergency response. He confirmed more than 1,500 homes have been damaged and said soldiers have been sent to the affected region.

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Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella speaks after leading and earthquake response meeting in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo: AP)

Colombia’s aviation authority reported damage at several regional airports, including in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdó, Armenia, Cartago, and Buenaventura.

What help is coming from other countries?

Support has come in from across the world:

  • The United States is sending $15.5 million for shelter, food, and emergency needs, the State Department said on X. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is “closely monitoring” the situation and stands “ready to support.”
  • The European Union is using its Copernicus satellite system to help with rescue efforts, according to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
  • El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, offered rescue personnel and equipment.
  • Colombian singer Karol G said her foundation, Con Cora, is working to help affected families. Fellow artist Shakira also shared a message of support.

Has Colombia had earthquakes like this before?

The US Geological Survey says deep earthquakes like Monday’s tend to be less destructive than quakes that break closer to the surface, though they can still damage buildings and produce strong aftershocks. An estimated 1.5 million people felt shaking close to magnitude seven.

This disaster comes less than two months after two earthquakes hit northern Venezuela, killing more than 6,300 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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