White House dinner shooting suspect charged with ‘attempting to assassinate’ Trump

Trump said the suspect had been caught after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, praising the Secret Service for a swift response. (Image via Truth Social @Donald J. Trump)

The suspect, accused of shooting a US Secret Service agent, during the White House Correspondents’ ​Association ⁠dinner, attended by President Donald Trump has been charged with “attempting to assassinate” the president, a judge said in court on Monday.

The gunman, reportedly identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, also faces firearms charges in a three-count complaint. Allen appeared in court on Monday to face charges after shots were fired during a chaotic encounter on Saturday when President Trump was rushed off the stage and guests ducked for cover underneath their tables.

“He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said during the court proceedings.