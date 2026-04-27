White House dinner shooting suspect charged with ‘attempting to assassinate’ Trump

The suspect, accused of shooting a US Secret Service agent, during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, attended by President Donald Trump has been charged with “attempting to assassinate” the president, a judge said in court on Monday.
The gunman, reportedly identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, also faces firearms charges in a three-count complaint. Allen appeared in court on Monday to face charges after shots were fired during a chaotic encounter on Saturday when President Trump was rushed off the stage and guests ducked for cover underneath their tables.
“He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said during the court proceedings.
Allen is yet to respond to the charges being pressed against him by the US Department of Justice. He was marshalled by US security personnel inside court where he said he would answer all questions truthfully and that he had a master’s degree in computer science, Reuters reported.
Another hearing for Allen’s detention was scheduled for Thursday by US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who also ordered that the suspect would be detained as the case moves ahead.
Allen didn’t enter a plea and was further charged with transport of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce and with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
Judge Sharbaugh further assigned two assistant public defenders to represent Allen. One of the public defenders, Tezira Abe, stated that suspect Allen didn’t have a crime history and “is presumed innocent at this time,” Associated Press reported.
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Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Saturday night attack was the third major assassination attempt against President Trump, the earlier two being attempted in 2024.
“Much of the manifesto of the would-be assassin is indistinguishable from the words that we hear daily from so many,” Leavitt said.
“The entire Democrat Party has made their pitch to voters across the country that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to democracy, that he is a fascist,” the White House press secretary added.
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