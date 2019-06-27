Cocaine found on Brazil President Bolsonaro’s security plane bound for G-20 summit

A Brazilian officer, travelling with the Brazilian president’s advance party for the G-20 summit in Japan, was arrested after kilos of cocaine was found in his luggage during a stopover in Seville, Spain.

Spanish police said that they have arrested a Brazilian air force officer at Seville airport with 39 kilograms (86 pounds) of cocaine in his suitcase.

The officer was travelling in a separate plane than that of Bolsonaro’s and was part of the Brazilian president’s security delegation for the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

A spokeswoman for Spain’s Guardia Civil said Wednesday that the man arrived on a Brazilian air force plane and the drug was detected when he went through customs.

Bolsonaro confirmed the news in a tweet on Tuesday night.

Apesar de não ter relação com minha equipe, o episódio de ontem, ocorrido na Espanha, é inaceitável. Exigi investigação imediata e punição severa ao responsável pelo material entorpecente encontrado no avião da FAB. Não toleraremos tamanho desrespeito ao nosso país! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 26, 2019

The Brazilian Defense Ministry says it has opened an investigation by the military police.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro introduced a strict drug policy that was designed to toughen penalties for traffickers.

